How To Get Epona in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finding Epona, Link’s loyal horse companion, is an exciting prospect for players in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This article will guide you on how to locate Epona in the game. Epona has become an iconic character in the Zelda franchise, first appearing in Ocarina of Time and making appearances in subsequent games such as Breath of the Wild and the much-anticipated sequel, Tears of the Kingdom.

To obtain Epona in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players will require either a Super Smash Bros. Link Amiibo or a Twilight Princess Link Amiibo. With one of these Amiibo in hand, players can tap it on the NFC touchpoint of the Right Joy-Con or the Pro Controller. Doing so will summon Epona to your side.

However, it is important to note that players cannot summon Epona right from the beginning of the game. Before attempting to find Epona, players must first complete the Sky Island Tutorial. Once this tutorial is finished and you have reached Hyrule, it becomes entirely possible to summon Epona using the Amiibo.

But what if you don’t have an Amiibo? Can you still obtain Epona in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? According to players’ experiences, it is indeed possible. If you have a save file from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Epona can still be obtained. Reports suggest that Epona can be found in the New Serenne Stable, which is located between Hyrule Ridge and Lookout Landing.

To find Epona without an Amiibo, players should head towards the New Serenne Stable, following the road northwest of Lookout Landing. This is the direction the game initially guides players to follow the story. Approach the stable owner, and you should be able to take control of a specific horse. It comes as no surprise that the horse in question is Epona, and you can then summon her as your trusted companion.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are two different methods to unlock Epona. The first method involves using either the Super Smash Bros. Link or Twilight Princess Link Amiibos. After completing the Great Sky Island tutorial and arriving in Hyrule, players can scan one of these Amiibo figures using their controller, which will summon Epona into the game. Once you have Epona, you can bring her to a stable and register her.

The second method to obtain Epona is by utilizing a save file from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. If you have a save file on your console from the previous game, you can find Epona at the New Serenne Stable. Simply follow the road northwest of Lookout Landing, as it aligns with the direction the game initially pushes you to explore for the storyline. Approach the stable owner at the New Serenne Stable, and Epona should be available for you to mount and ride.

Furthermore, if you had previously unlocked Epona in Breath of the Wild and have that save file on your console, she will already be registered alongside your old horses from that game when you visit any stable in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Epona is a beloved character in The Legend of Zelda series and having her as a companion in Tears of the Kingdom can greatly enhance your gameplay experience. Whether you choose to utilize an Amiibo or utilize a save file from Breath of the Wild, following the steps outlined in this article will lead you to finding and summoning Epona, allowing you to embark on your adventures through the vast and dangerous world of Hyrule with a trusted and reliable companion by your side.

