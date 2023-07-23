How To Beat Shaco in Tournament of Souls

League of Legends’ Tournament of Souls is a thrilling metagame that takes place within the Battle Souls 2023 event. Here, players assume the role of Samira, the Summoner, and must conquer a series of formidable opponents to ascend the tournament bracket and challenge the final boss and organizer, Viego. In this comprehensive guide, we will walk you through defeating all adversaries in the Tournament of Souls while optimizing Samira’s build for each encounter.

Getting Started: Entering the Tournament of Souls

To participate in the Tournament of Souls in League of Legends, players must navigate to the “Home” section within the client and switch to the “Tournament Showers” tab. Clicking the “Begin” button in the lower-left corner will initiate the event. After a brief loading period, players can proceed by clicking “Play” and will be greeted with a captivating comic book from this unique universe. The first challenge, facing Jin, will serve as a warm-up for the Summoner to familiarize themselves with the controls.

Unlocking Reputation for Shaco

Reputation plays a crucial role in the Tournament of Souls, as it unlocks new opponents for players to face. In Story Mode, adversaries become accessible every 4 reputation units, while in “Expert” mode, they appear after 5 units. For Shaco, players will need to amass 32 reputation units for “Story” mode and 80 reputation units for “Expert” mode. Opting for the latter mode can yield additional rewards, such as avatars, emotes, and event tokens.

Accumulating Reputation Points

To gain reputation points in League of Legends, players must complete event tasks, which are displayed in the corresponding tab located in the lower-right corner of the client. Unique tasks reward players with 5 reputation units, while endless tasks provide 1 unit each. By completing these tasks, players can gradually unlock more challenging opponents and progress through the Tournament of Souls.

Conquering Shaco: Skill, Setup and Strategy

Defeating Shaco in the Tournament of Souls requires a well-chosen set of skills and a strategic approach. For the battle against this elusive enemy, Samira’s abilities should be organized as follows:

Killer Accuracy (Q)

Last Flight (W)

Twilight Rush (E)

Endless Hell (R)

Shaco proves to be one of the most formidable adversaries, rivaling the final boss in difficulty. Samira’s “Last Flight” (W) skill is particularly crucial, as it can knock up the enemy, creating an opportunity for a devastating follow-up attack. The recommended strategy is to initiate the fight with “W”, followed by “Q”, then “E”, and another “Q”. Players should allow the skills to cool down while Shaco is in invisibility. Additionally, it is essential to refrain from using the ultimate skill (R) until Shaco emerges from stealth mode.

Optimal Ability Layout for Samira against Shaco

To optimize Samira’s chances of defeating Shaco, players should follow this ability layout:

Q – Level 2

W – Level 1

E – Level 2

R – Level 2

This standard ability layout can be employed for the majority of opponents, with the exception of the Level 2 R ability, which proves essential in combating Shaco’s stealthy mechanics. Throughout the battle, players should rotate between E > Q and W > Q, effectively countering Shaco’s attacks. To capitalize on burst damage, use E > Q; and to sustain against Shaco’s relentless assaults, trigger E > R. Mastering the timing between abilities may take a few attempts, but with this skill combination, victory against Shaco is within reach.

The Tournament of Souls: A Limited-Time Challenge

The Tournament of Souls minigame is available exclusively during the Soul Fighter event, which concludes on August 28th. Players have until this date to complete all battles and claim the bountiful rewards offered throughout the Tournament of Souls.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Tournament of Souls in League of Legends offers an engaging and challenging experience for players to test their skills as Samira, the Summoner. To vanquish Shaco, the formidable enemy in this event, a well-planned skill set and strategic approach are crucial. By following the recommended ability layout and employing the right tactics, players can emerge victorious and claim the rewards that await them. Embark on this epic journey before the event ends to prove your mastery in the Tournament of Souls!

