How To Beat Skoova at HoloTactics in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

If you’re a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor player and you want to know how to beat Skoova at Holotactics, you’ve come to the right place. Holotactics is a strategy-based side quest located at Pyloon’s Saloon on Koboh, where you draft a team of villainous, AI-controlled units to take down an opponent. In this article, we’ll discuss the rules of Holotactics and share some tips on how to beat Skoova.

At its core, Holotactics is a strategy game where you’re given a set allocation of points at the start of each round. These points can then be used to draft various AI-controlled units on your side of the board. The goal is to have your units win in a fight to the death with your opponent’s AI-controlled units. Each game takes place over multiple rounds, and you have to win all rounds in a row to be victorious. Fail at any point, and it’s back to the beginning.

To upgrade your arsenal and add more units to the list, you’ll need to defeat enemies out in the world and have BD-1 scan them. Cal can then call upon these foes in the minigame. The bigger and more challenging an enemy you take on in the game, the bigger and more imposing unit you’ll be able to command in Holotactics.

As a bonus, Cal can hoard points between rounds if you choose to do so. If your strategy is on point, you can intentionally save some of your points in a certain round. In doing so, they’ll be carried over to the next round, giving you more power to play with when the stakes are higher.

Now, let’s talk about Skoova. Skoova is another opponent that you can face at the Holotactics table, and you can unlock him by finding him out in the wild. To beat Skoova, you’ll need to defeat him in four rounds.

In the first round, you’ll be given 28 Battle Points. We recommend choosing opponents that can blast through the Scout Trooper shields and deal with the heavy assault Troopers. These opponents will give you a good chance of winning the first round.

For the second round, you’ll receive 22 Battle Points, and you’ll want to use fast NPCs that can close the distance, such as the Magnaguards or BX Commandoes. These units are great for taking out opponents quickly and can give you an advantage in the second round.

Moving on to the third round, you’ll get 24 Battle Points. We recommend using a Rocket Trooper to take out the Bilemaw and then using Melee units to defeat the Purge Troopers. This strategy will give you a good chance of winning the third round.

Finally, for the fourth round, you’ll receive 22 Battle Points. There’s a good mixture of opponents in this round, and we recommend choosing something that can take out the Droideka’s shields extremely fast. This strategy will give you a good chance of winning the fourth round and beating Skoova.

When you beat Skoova, you’ll receive Cal’s Mustache appearance item in Jedi: Survivor. This is a cool reward for beating a challenging opponent in Holotactics.

In conclusion, the Holotactics minigame in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor provides players with an exciting and challenging strategy-based side quest. With the goal of drafting a team of AI-controlled units to take down an opponent, players must carefully choose their units and placement to ensure victory in multiple rounds. To succeed in beating Skoova, one of the game’s toughest opponents, players must select the right units and have a solid strategy in place for each round. By defeating Skoova, players can earn the coveted Cal’s Mustache appearance item in Jedi: Survivor. Overall, Holotactics offers a fun and engaging challenge for players looking to test their strategic skills in the Star Wars Jedi : Survior universe.

Comments

comments