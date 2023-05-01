How To Restart Your Island in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an adventure-filled game where you get to create and manage your very own island paradise. However, there may come a time when you want to start over and have a fresh start. This could be due to a variety of reasons, such as wanting to change your island layout, not getting the fruit you wanted, or even accidentally destroying all of your rocks. Whatever the reason, restarting your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not as difficult as you may think. In this guide, we will explain how you can restart your game in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It is important to note that if you choose to completely restart your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, all data related to the game on your Nintendo Switch will be deleted. This means that it will be as if you are playing the game for the first time on a brand new Switch. If you are certain that you want to start over, then follow the steps below:

Open the Switch Main Menu by pressing the Home button. Go to the System Settings tab. Select “Data Management”. Choose “Delete Save Data”. Select “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”.

Once you have completed these steps, you will have successfully deleted all of the data related to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on your Nintendo Switch. The next time you start the game, it will be like you are playing it for the first time. You will have the opportunity to rename your island, select a new layout, and start fresh.

Alternatively, if you do not want to completely restart your game and just want to delete a secondary character profile, then you can follow these steps:

Open Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Press the Minus button on your Switch to open the Main Menu. Press Minus again to open the Save Data section. Select “Delete Resident Registration”.

It is important to note that this option will only work if you are trying to delete a secondary character profile. If you are the founder of the island, then this option will not work for you.

It is important to consider whether or not you want to restart your game. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a real-time game, which means that an hour in-game is the same as an hour in the real world. This means that if you choose to restart your game, you will lose all of your progress and will not be able to catch up quickly. It is important to think it through and decide if restarting your game is really what you want to do.

If you do choose to restart your game, then remember that you can restart it as many times as you want. This means that if you mess up again or do not like something about your island, you can always start over again. However, it is best to decide sooner rather than later if you want to restart your game.

In conclusion, restarting Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a simple process that involves either deleting all of your save data related to the game or deleting a character profile on your game. It is important to remember that restarting the game means losing all progress related to your island up until that point. Additionally, because it is a real-time game, progress will take time, so it is important to think through the decision to restart your game thoroughly. Whether you want to start fresh or just try a new approach to island living, restarting Animal Crossing: New Horizons can breathe new life into the game and provide hours of enjoyment all over again.

