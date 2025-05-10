Suicune, the graceful Water-type Legendary from the Johto region, returns to Pokémon GO as a formidable Tier 5 Raid Boss. With its high defense and versatile moveset, Suicune can challenge even seasoned trainers. However, with the right strategy and team composition, you can defeat it and even have a chance to catch its elusive Shiny form.

Suicune is a pure Water-type Pokémon, making it vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type attacks. It resists Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type moves. Its potential moves include Water, Ice, Dark, and Psychic-type attacks, which can pose threats to certain counters. Notably, Ice-type moves like Ice Beam can be particularly dangerous to Grass-type Pokémon, while Psychic-type moves like Extrasensory can harm Poison-type Pokémon.

Top Counters to Defeat Suicune

To maximize your chances of victory, assemble a team of strong Electric and Grass-type Pokémon. Here are some top choices:

Electric-Type Pokémon

Zekrom : With Charge Beam and Wild Charge, Zekrom delivers powerful Electric-type damage.

Raikou : Utilizing Volt Switch and Wild Charge, Raikou is a reliable choice against Suicune.

Electivire : Equipped with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge, Electivire offers high DPS.

Magnezone : Using Spark and Wild Charge, Magnezone provides both offense and resistance to Ice and Psychic moves.

Mega Manectric : With Thunder Fang and Wild Charge, Mega Manectric boosts Electric-type attacks for your team.

Grass-Type Pokémon

Mega Sceptile : Armed with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant, Mega Sceptile deals significant damage but is vulnerable to Ice moves.

Mega Venusaur : Using Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant, Mega Venusaur offers durability and boosts Grass-type attacks.

Roserade : With Razor Leaf and Grass Knot, Roserade is a strong attacker but should be cautious of Ice and Psychic moves.

Tangrowth : Employing Vine Whip and Power Whip, Tangrowth provides solid Grass-type damage.

Zarude : Featuring Vine Whip and Power Whip, Zarude is a rare but effective counter.

Strategic Tips for the Battle

Team Composition : Focus on Electric-type Pokémon if Suicune has Ice-type moves, as they are less vulnerable. If Suicune lacks Ice moves, Grass-type Pokémon can be highly effective.

Move Sets : Ensure your Pokémon have optimal move sets. For example, Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge is more effective than one with non-Electric moves.

Dodging : Be prepared to dodge powerful charged attacks like Ice Beam and Hydro Pump to prolong your Pokémon’s survival.

Weather Considerations : Rainy weather boosts Water-type moves, making Suicune more dangerous. Conversely, sunny or cloudy weather can enhance your Grass or Electric-type attacks, respectively.

Group Size : While it’s possible to defeat Suicune with a small group of well-prepared trainers, larger groups increase the likelihood of success and speed up the battle.

Post-Battle: Catching Suicune

After defeating Suicune, you’ll have the opportunity to catch it. Use Golden Razz Berries to increase your chances, and aim for Excellent Curveball throws. Keep in mind that the base catch rate for Suicune is low, so patience and precision are key.

There’s also a chance to encounter a Shiny Suicune. While the odds are slim, participating in multiple raids increases your chances.