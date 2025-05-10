In The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, the Daedric quest for Molag Bal stands out as a morally complex and intriguing challenge. This quest requires players to manipulate a virtuous man into breaking his vow of non-violence, testing both strategy and ethics. Successfully completing this quest rewards players with the powerful Mace of Molag Bal.

To initiate the Molag Bal quest, your character must be at least level 17. Additionally, you’ll need a lion pelt as an offering. Lion pelts can be obtained by hunting mountain lions, which are commonly found in the wilderness or in certain caves.

Molag Bal’s shrine is located in the Great Forest, west of the Imperial City. It’s situated southeast of Hackdirt and south of the Ayleid ruin Narfinsel. The shrine doesn’t appear on your map by default, so you’ll need to explore the area or be directed there through the Conjuration Training quest.

Offering to Molag Bal

Upon reaching the shrine, speak with Amir, one of the worshippers. He will inform you that Molag Bal requires a lion pelt as an offering. Once you’ve presented the pelt, Molag Bal will communicate with you directly.

The Task: Corrupting Melus Petilius

Molag Bal’s request is both simple and sinister: he wants you to corrupt a man named Melus Petilius, who has sworn never to commit violence again. Your task is to provoke Melus into attacking and killing you, thereby breaking his vow. Molag Bal provides you with the Cursed Mace for this purpose.

Locating Melus Petilius

Melus resides in Brindle Home, a settlement southwest of the shrine. He lives alone in a small house on the outskirts of town, mourning the loss of his wife. Every day between 10 a.m. and noon, Melus visits his wife’s grave, which is located near his home.

Executing the Plan

To fulfill Molag Bal’s request, follow these steps:

Wait until Melus is at his wife’s grave during his daily visit. Before interacting with him, drop the Cursed Mace on the ground between him and the tombstone. Attack Melus using a weapon, hand-to-hand combat, or an aggressive spell. If done correctly, Melus will pick up the Cursed Mace and retaliate, ultimately killing you.

It’s crucial to ensure that Melus uses the Cursed Mace to kill you. If he attacks with his fists or another weapon, the quest may not progress correctly. To avoid potential bugs, save your game before initiating the confrontation.

Aftermath and Reward

Upon your death, you will be resurrected at Molag Bal’s shrine. Molag Bal will express satisfaction with your actions and reward you with the Mace of Molag Bal. This formidable weapon has enchantments that absorb strength and magicka from enemies, making it a valuable asset in combat.

Tips for Success

Ensure you have a lion pelt in your inventory before approaching the shrine.

Observe Melus’s routine to time your confrontation accurately.

Save your game before provoking Melus to mitigate potential quest bugs.

Avoid bringing companions or using reflect damage effects during the encounter, as they can interfere with the quest’s outcome.

By carefully executing Molag Bal’s request, you not only gain a powerful weapon but also experience one of Oblivion’s most thought-provoking quests. This mission challenges players to consider the consequences of their actions, adding depth to the game’s rich narrative.