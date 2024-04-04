Encountering the Butler in Lethal Company can be a hair-raising experience. Here’s where you can find it and how to handle the situation. At first glance, the Butler might seem like a harmless NPC, calmly tidying up the Mansion in Lethal Company. However, don’t be fooled. While Jeb might not bat an eye at causing you harm, the Butler operates with a different tactic. This adversary prefers to strike when you’re alone, lurking in the shadows until the coast is clear.

Disguised in its neat attire, the Butler wields a broom with elegance, but don’t be deceived. When it’s time to attack, it swiftly swaps the broom for a Kitchen Knife and lunges at unsuspecting players. But here’s the catch – facing a live Butler is safer than dealing with a dead one.

Survive Against The Butler In Lethal Company

Understanding the Butler’s behavior is crucial for survival. It operates in two distinct phases. Initially, during phase one, it goes about its business sweeping the floors, paying no mind to your presence. It won’t engage unless provoked, even in the company of multiple Butlers, as long as you’re not alone.

However, when left solo with the Butler, it swiftly shifts to phase two, brandishing its knife with lethal intent. Even if another player returns, the Butler will persist in its attack until it’s defeated or its victim meets their demise. Exiting the room resets the Butler to phase one until the conditions are met again.

The simplest strategy is to stick with a companion and avoid drawing the Butler’s attention. Otherwise, you’ll have to defend yourself. While the Butler’s knife strikes are survivable, eliminating it poses its own challenges. With just 2-4 hits from any weapon, you can take down the Butler, but beware of its final act – its head bursts upon defeat, causing minor damage. Steer clear when it starts inflating.

But here’s the kicker – defeating the Butler triggers a swarm of Mask Hornets to emerge from its remains, inflicting significant damage. Unfortunately, these pests are invincible, leaving you with only one option: lead them into a room and lock them in. However, this task is easier said than done. Failure means forfeiting any further exploration in that area.

Beside the Butler’s remains lies its prized possession – the Kitchen Knife. While it’s among the fastest weapons available, its damage output is underwhelming. It’s effective against the Nutcracker but falls short against most other adversaries. Perhaps future updates will enhance its usefulness.

Can You Kill Butler In Lethal Company?

Indeed, dispatching the Butler is achievable with just 2-4 hits from any weapon, be it a Stop-Sign or a Shovel. However, beware of the immortal Mask Hornets that emerge posthumously. Your best bet is to confine them to a room or refrain from killing the Butler until you’re ready to depart. Alternatively, lure the Butler into a confined space, eliminate it, and lock the room before its minions appear.

It’s worth noting that a single area can harbor up to 5 Butlers. When playing with friends, adopt a strategic approach. Explore the building, lure each Butler into separate rooms, eliminate them, and seal the doors. Only then can you scavenge safely without interference.

Where To Find The Butler In Lethal Company

The Butler can be encountered on any moon featuring the Mansion, although it occasionally appears elsewhere. Here are the most common moons where you might cross paths with the Butler:

7-Dine Moon

8-Artifice Moon

20-Adamance

85-Rend

Now , you’re equipped to tackle the Butler in Lethal Company. While it may seem like a harmless entity, its potential for annoyance and danger should not be underestimated. Stick close to your allies to avoid falling prey to its deadly ploy.