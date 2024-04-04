In Dragon’s Dogma 2, where adventure lurks around every corner and mythical creatures roam freely, one resource stands out as particularly elusive yet crucial: Sunstone. As players embark on their journey to fortify their Arisen and face the challenges that await, knowing how and where to find Sunstone can make all the difference in their quest for power and glory.

How To Find Mubarak the Vendor

One avenue for acquiring Sunstone is through Mubarak the vendor, a wandering merchant whose whereabouts can be as mysterious as the depths of the game world itself. While Mubarak’s exact location may not always be predictable, there are certain steps players can take to increase their chances of encountering him.

To begin the search for Mubarak, players should first make their way to Checkpoint Rest Town, a hub of activity nestled in the northern reaches of Battahl. Accessible by oxcart from either Bakbattahl or Vernworth, this bustling outpost serves as a potential starting point for the journey ahead. From Checkpoint Rest Town, adventurers should venture southward, keeping a keen eye out for any signs of the elusive merchant’s presence.

Identifiable by his Beastren heritage, long hair, and distinctive attire, Mubarak cuts a unique figure amidst the crowds of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Should players succeed in locating him, they will have the opportunity to purchase Sunstone from his wares, albeit at a price of 3,000 G. However, it’s worth noting that Mubarak’s inventory is limited, so aspiring collectors may find themselves disappointed if they arrive too late.

In the event that Mubarak’s stock of Sunstone has been depleted, players need not lose hope entirely. By biding their time and allowing a few days to pass, they may find that the merchant’s supplies have been replenished, offering a second chance at securing this valuable resource.

How To Find Dragonsbreath Tower

For those undeterred by the unpredictability of wandering merchants, Dragonsbreath Tower presents a more dependable source of Sunstone. Situated to the southwest of Bakbattahl, this imposing edifice serves as a beacon for adventurers seeking to bolster their arsenals with rare materials.

Journeying to Dragonsbreath Tower is no small feat, however, as the path is fraught with peril and teeming with adversaries eager to thwart any intruders. Departing from Bakbattahl, players should follow the road westward, braving the dangers that lurk along the way. Upon encountering the cables that mark the boundary of the rope transport system, travelers should veer left, crossing a bridge that leads into the heart of the forest.

Navigating through the dense foliage, players will eventually arrive at Dragonsbreath Tower, its imposing silhouette looming on the horizon. Crossing the stone bridge and traversing the labyrinthine halls within, adventurers will eventually happen upon a trove of Sunstone ores waiting to be mined.

How To Farm Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Given the scarcity of Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2, players may find it advantageous to engage in farming methods to bolster their reserves. With Dragonsbreath Tower serving as the primary source of this precious material, diligent adventurers can employ various strategies to maximize their yield.

One approach to farming Sunstone involves utilizing the campsite located at Dragonsbreath Tower. By setting up camp and passing time in succession, players can expedite the respawn rate of Sunstone ores, albeit at the cost of considerable time and effort. It’s worth noting that the respawn rate can vary, with intervals ranging from 3 to 7 in-game days.

Alternatively, players may choose to strategically place a Portcrystal at the campsite, allowing for swift returns to Dragonsbreath Tower at regular intervals. While this method offers convenience, it comes at the expense of Ferrystones, making it a less economical option for resource acquisition.

In conclusion, while the journey to obtain Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2 may be fraught with challenges and uncertainties, those who persevere will find themselves rewarded with a resource vital for their continued growth and success. Whether through the serendipitous encounter with Mubarak the vendor or the daring expedition to Dragonsbreath Tower, adventurers must remain vigilant in their quest for Sunstone, for it is the key to unlocking the true potential of their Arisen.