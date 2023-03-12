How To Beat the Cloaked Drone in Metroid Prime

In the world of Metroid Prime, players will come across a formidable opponent in the form of the Cloaked Drone. This combat drone is equipped with a cloaking device that renders it invisible to Samus except for the light that is emitted by its weapons and machinery, which can be detected using the Thermal Visor. The X-Ray Visor, which would be helpful in this situation, is not available before the fight, making it impossible to lock-on to or scan the drone. Therefore, players must manually aim and dodge its attacks. However, there are some weaknesses that players can exploit to take down the Cloaked Drone with ease.

Upon entering the Dynamo in the Phazon Mines, players will be immediately confronted by the Cloaked Drone. It flies around the room firing at Samus, making it difficult to hit. To counter this, players should try to aim for it with the Wave Beam, which is one of the most effective weapons against the drone. This requires quick reflexes and dodging skills to avoid its attacks and land successful hits with the Wave Beam.

If players have at least 35 missiles in their arsenal, they can take down the Cloaked Drone even more easily. The Wavebuster is a special charge combo that can be performed by charging up the Wave Beam and then holding down the missile button. This fires a lightning stream that auto-tracks enemies and deals massive damage. While it costs 10 missiles to activate and an additional 5 missiles each second to keep firing, its auto-tracking and high damage output make it a reliable and efficient way to eliminate the Cloaked Drone.

Another option for players is to use a super missile to take out the drone quickly. A direct hit with a super missile should destroy it immediately, but this requires precision aiming skills. However, this method is not as ammo-intensive as the Wavebuster strategy, making it a useful option for players who are confident in their aiming abilities.

In conclusion, the Cloaked Drone is a challenging opponent in Metroid Prime that requires players to be quick on their feet and have a good aim to defeat it. However, with the right weapons and tactics, players can take down this formidable foe with ease. Using the Wave Beam and Wavebuster is a reliable way to inflict damage on the drone, while the super missile is a quick and efficient way to eliminate it. By keeping these strategies in mind, players can triumph over the Cloaked Drone and continue their journey through the world of Metroid Prime.