Destiny 2 Player Discovers a Surprising Weapon to Defeat the Final Boss of the Root of Nightmares Raid

Destiny 2’s latest Root of Nightmares raid has introduced the most challenging endgame activity in the game. Currently in contest mode, the raid is designed to make enemies hit harder, while players cannot gain power beyond a certain level. The fireteam of six Guardians must explore a Pyramid ship, possibly belonging to The Witness itself, to face off against a foe that has been teased since the early days of Destiny 2 – Nezarec. This dark entity has always been a mysterious character, but players have been given hints about its existence throughout the game’s different seasons.

Nezarec is known as the God of Pain and packs quite a punch. The boss has deadly scythe attacks that make short work of Guardians, and players must use the Well of Radiance’s overwhelming healing to withstand its furious onslaught. However, one Destiny 2 player has discovered an incredible weapon that nullifies Nezarec’s offence completely.

Twitter user CoolGuy posted a video showcasing the Lubrae’s Ruin Glaive’s block function, which allows players to block Nezarec’s deadly scythe slam attack and void projectiles while taking little to no damage. This is a remarkable feat for one weapon, considering how challenging it is to withstand Nezarec’s attacks. Some players have pointed out the irony in using The First Disciple’s weapon to defeat another lieutenant of The Witness. Others have mentioned their plan to use Nezarec’s Whisper, a glaive that previously belonged to Nezarec, and this has sent Destiny 2’s lore community into a frenzy.

Despite over 100,000 Destiny 2 players clearing the raid, some are divided over the supposed lack of difficulty in the new raid. The contest mode has still proven to be challenging enough for others. The Root of Nightmares raid takes place in a pyramid ship struck by The Traveler’s terraforming powers, which also brought Nezarec back to life. The dark disciple’s whispers were heard around Destiny 2’s newest location after completing the HyperNet Current strike. The new Tormentor enemies were created in Nezarec’s image, which offered even more hints about their existence.

