How To Beat The Door Guardian in Lies Of P

For players venturing into the treacherous world of Lies of P, reaching the final area, the Arche Abbey, is a monumental task. The challenges awaiting them here are the most formidable of all. Right after landing in this daunting realm, players encounter their first formidable obstacle – the Door Guardian. This colossal monster stands as the gatekeeper, blocking the path to the next area, and it wields enough strength to end the fight in the blink of an eye. But fear not, for with some careful planning, Lies of P players can take down this behemoth and continue their journey.

How to Defeat the Door Guardian

Before you can face the Door Guardian, you’ll need to embark on a bit of a run from the Stargazer. Along the way, you may encounter some enemies, but it’s best to avoid them if possible. To ensure your success in this challenging battle, be sure to have the following items at the ready:

Special Purification Ampoule Leaping Amulet +1 and Blue Guardianship Amulet A fully upgraded weapon Flame Grindstone

Now, let’s dive into the strategy to conquer the Door Guardian. This monstrous foe is encased in armor, making it impervious to attacks on most parts of its body. However, there is a chink in its armor – its right leg. Striking this unprotected spot is the key to lowering the enemy’s HP. But beware, the Door Guardian knows this vulnerability too and will attempt to thwart your efforts by stomping its right leg.

When facing the Door Guardian, your top priority should be to avoid its attacks whenever possible. This formidable opponent has the ability to inflict shock with its moves, which significantly reduces your stamina regeneration. Without stamina, you won’t be able to dodge or attack effectively. If you do get hit, immediately use the Special Purification Ampoule. Additionally, you can consume the Special Resistance Ampoule to slow down the speed at which the Shock effect spreads.

The Door Guardian has a devastating Fury Attack, involving a right elbow slam followed by a rapid roll around the room. On occasion, it will even roll toward you. However, due to its immense size, you should have no trouble evading the Fury Attack. Keep an eye out for its occasional jumps and left arm smashes into the ground, and be prepared to dodge.

Patience and composure are essential in this boss fight. There’s no need to rush; instead, focus on attacking whenever you find an opening. After some time, the Door Guardian will become staggered and fall to the ground. Seize this opportunity to rush in and execute the Fatal Attack, dealing a significant blow to its HP. Repeat this strategy a few more times, and the once-daunting Door Guardian will become a thing of the past.

The Rewards of Victory

After emerging victorious in your battle against the Door Guardian, you will reap the rewards of your tenacity. Players will receive the coveted High-Level Alchemist Badge. This valuable item serves a critical purpose in your journey, as it is used to open doors and raise bridges in specific locations, allowing you to progress further in the game.

Conclusion

Defeating the Door Guardian in Lies of P is a challenging endeavor, but with the right strategy and a dash of patience, it’s entirely achievable. Remember to focus on exploiting the enemy’s vulnerability, avoiding its attacks, and seizing opportunities to deal decisive blows. With these tactics, you’ll not only conquer the Door Guardian but also gain the High-Level Alchemist Badge, a crucial tool to advance in your journey through the world of Lies of P. So, gear up, stay composed, and prepare to triumph over this formidable adversary!