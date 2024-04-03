Facing off against dangerous monsters is just another day in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Among the many creatures you’ll encounter, the dullahan stands out as a particularly rare and menacing foe. Derived from Irish folklore, the dullahan is a fearsome presence in Dragon’s Dogma 2, often likened to the headless horseman. Despite lacking a steed, this creature ranks among the most perilous adversaries in the game. As an undead entity, the dullahan only emerges under the cover of night, signaled by an eerie mist that cloaks its approach. While other undead threats, like wights, prowl the darkness, none rival the danger posed by the dullahan.

Where to Find a Dullahan

Encountering a dullahan is no easy feat, given their rarity. They seldom appear by chance, particularly if you steer clear of nocturnal wanderings. However, there are a couple of locations where you might cross paths with these elusive beings, especially if you’re aiming to complete the “Before Dawn Breaks” achievement.

1. Road from Vernworth to Checkpoint Rest Town

Venture from Vernworth towards Checkpoint Rest Town along a specific stretch of road to encounter a dullahan. Wait until night falls in Vernworth, then depart from the western exit of town, following the road northwest. As an unnatural fog descends, keep an eye out for a glowing humanoid figure in the distance – that’s your cue that the headless horseman draws near.

2. “Till Death Do Us Part” Quest

Embark on the side quest “Till Death Do Us Part” in Vernworth, provided you’ve visited the Nameless Village and learned of Ser Ludolph from a passing messenger near the Stardrop Inn. Pay a visit to Margit in Watchhead’s Home, where she resides. Margit will share her plight, detailing her husband Gregor’s mission to confront a dullahan at the Illdoers’ Resting Place, nestled within the Misty Marshes northwest of Vernworth. While Gregor and his comrades aid in the battle, swift action is essential, as the dullahan may flee if not subdued swiftly.

Confronting the Headless Horseman

Prepare for a formidable encounter when facing the dullahan. With a repertoire of attacks and evasive maneuvers reminiscent of a Dark Souls boss, this adversary demands strategic finesse and ample preparation. Don’t embark on this battle without a supply of Wakestones, as resurrection isn’t readily available in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Here are some key strategies to employ:

Exploit Weaknesses : While the dullahan boasts formidable defenses against both physical and magical assaults, light-based abilities such as the Mage’s Empyrean can exploit its undead nature for increased damage.

Stay Vigilant : The dullahan possesses the ability to teleport across the battlefield, launching immediate assaults upon reappearing. Keep a sharp eye out for its vanishing act and be prepared to evade incoming strikes.

Beware the Scream : A chilling scream emanating from the dullahan can incapacitate nearby targets momentarily, leaving them vulnerable to subsequent attacks. Take advantage of the brief window to reposition and evade further harm.

Avoid Grappling : Falling victim to the dullahan’s grasp can spell disaster, as it drains both health and stamina. Evade this devastating maneuver whenever possible, prioritizing mobility to stay out of reach.

Tripping Tactics : While tripping the dullahan is possible, it proves challenging and merely forces the creature to one knee, limiting its vulnerability to follow-up attacks.

Obtaining Cursed Dullahan Bones

Defeating a dullahan yields valuable spoils, including the coveted Cursed Dullahan Bone. Though not a guaranteed drop, these unique materials can be acquired from Folkes, a roving merchant whose route stretches between Checkpoint Rest Town and the Ancient Battleground. Alternatively, engage in combat with dullahans for a chance at obtaining these prized bones, along with substantial experience points and the satisfaction of overcoming one of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s most daunting adversaries.