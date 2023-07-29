How To Beat the Labyrinth Sentinel in Remnant 2

Remnant 2, the latest installment from Gunfire Games, has enthralled players with its challenging worlds and formidable bosses. Among these powerful foes stands the Labyrinth Sentinel, a multi-cube stone boss intricately linked to the quest for Clementine. This seemingly slow-moving sentinel may appear uncomplicated, but its giant stone cubes can spell a swift and crushing demise for unprepared players. To triumph over this mighty adversary, one must employ a combination of skill, patience, and strategic thinking. In this guide, we’ll explore key tips to defeat the Labyrinth Sentinel and turn its colossal stone cubes into mere pebbles.

Target the Glowing Squares

Unlike typical game bosses, the Labyrinth Sentinel comprises multiple enormous stone cubes, each boasting nearly impenetrable stone exteriors. However, these cubes harbor small, vulnerable glowing squares that are the key to its defeat. By targeting and shooting these squares, players can trigger explosions, leaving small craters on the cubes. Once a cube loses its purple glowing lines, it becomes impervious to further damage. Precision and timing are crucial as each cube rotates periodically to protect its weak points. By aiming for these glowing squares, players can gradually dismantle the Labyrinth Sentinel’s formidable defenses.

Exploit Damaged Sides of Cubes

Though slow-moving, the ground-level stone cubes pose a real threat due to their massive size. A direct collision with a cube is lethal, instantly ending a player’s life. However, players can create an advantage for themselves by destroying vulnerable points on the cubes. When a vulnerable point is obliterated, it leaves behind a sizable hole on the cube’s side. This cleverly positioned crater allows players to hide beneath it, enabling them to evade a rolling cube unharmed. Utilizing damaged sides strategically can be a lifesaver when outrunning these stone behemoths.

Initiate the Battle with Precision

At the onset of the encounter, players have a brief window of opportunity to deal critical blows to the Labyrinth Sentinel. Two weak points are located on the floating cube at the top, and two more on the ground. Timing is paramount during this initial phase, and skilled players can seize this chance to cripple the boss early on. However, if some weak points are missed initially, players can still target them as the battle progresses. Balancing swiftness with accuracy at the start can set a solid foundation for the rest of the intense showdown.

Cultivate Patience and Observation

Conquering the Labyrinth Sentinel requires a thorough understanding of its patterns and movements. Initially, players might face difficulties in grasping its strengths and weaknesses, but with patience and keen observation, they can anticipate the boss’s maneuvers effortlessly. The cube’s movements follow a discernible pattern that can be deduced over time. Additionally, while waiting for the glowing boxes to expose themselves, players should remain vigilant of their surroundings to avoid unexpected collisions with the cubes.

Beware of the Skies

The Labyrinth Sentinel poses a dual threat, both on the ground and in the air. Above players, three rotating cubes demand attention, as they occasionally reveal vulnerable spots. Simultaneously, projectiles rain down from these cubes, making it necessary for players to divide their focus between the ground and the sky. To ensure victory, prioritizing the destruction of floating cubes early on becomes essential, complementing efforts to neutralize ground-level rolling blocks.

Conclusion

To prevail against the Labyrinth Sentinel in Remnant 2, players must approach the battle with skill, patience, and vigilance. By targeting the glowing squares, utilizing damaged sides to evade attacks, capitalizing on early opportunities, and mastering the boss’s movements, victory is within reach. Remember to keep an eye on the skies and adapt to the evolving challenges posed by this multi-cube stone guardian. Armed with these strategies, players can confidently tackle the Labyrinth Sentinel and emerge triumphant in their quest to rid the world of the infectious Root. Happy hunting!

Comments

comments