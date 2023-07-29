How To Join and Invite Friends in Remnant 2

Remnant 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the popular game “Remnant: From the Ashes,” introduces exciting multiplayer features that allow players to team up with friends for epic adventures. While the online lobby system in Remnant 2 retains some similarities to its predecessor, it also brings unique changes to the table. In this guide, we will walk you through the process of unlocking online features, joining your friend’s game, and using the game service overlay to connect with fellow players. Whether you’re a seasoned Remnant player or a newcomer to the series, mastering these steps will enhance your gaming experience and foster a strong cooperative community.

Step 1: Unlocking Online Features

Before you can dive into the world of online multiplayer in Remnant 2, you must complete the tutorial, reach Ward 13, and activate the Worldstone. The moment you accomplish this milestone, the game will inform you that your “session is now joinable.” Identifying this point should be straightforward, as your character will follow another character into the Worldstone.

Once your session becomes joinable, it’s time to adjust your lobby settings. You can access this option either from the Main Menu (character select screen) or in-game through the System tab. Change your settings from “Offline” to either “Public” or “Friends Only,” depending on your preferences.

Step 2: Methods to Join Another Game

There are three primary methods for joining a friend’s Public or Friends Only Lobby:

Method 1: Joining through the Worldstone

Joining through a Worldstone is a simple and direct method. After unlocking online features, you can interact with any large Worldstone, commonly found in Ward 13. The radial World Map selection will feature a “Join Game” option at the bottom right-hand side. Click on this option, and you will see a list of joinable lobbies. Each lobby entry displays the host’s name, difficulty level, game mode (Campaign or Adventure), Power Level of their world, and the number of players currently in the lobby. You can easily spot your friend’s lobby, as their screen name will be listed below the map’s name.

Method 2: Joining through the Game Service Overlay

For Steam, Epic Games, Playstation, Xbox, and similar platforms, joining a friend’s lobby through the game service overlay is a popular choice. The process is familiar and user-friendly. Simply follow these steps:

For Steam: Press Shift+Tab to open the Steam overlay. Find your friend in the friend’s list, right-click on their name, and select the “Join Game” option if their lobby is open.

For Epic Games: Press Shift+F3 to access the Epic Games overlay. Locate your friend in the friend’s list, right-click on their name, and select “Join Game” if their lobby is open.

Method 3: Accepting an Invite through the Game Service Overlay

Another option is to wait for your friend to send you an invitation through the game service overlay. Upon receiving the invitation, accept it, and you’ll be instantly connected to their lobby.

Conclusion

Congratulations! You’ve mastered the art of joining and inviting friends in Remnant 2. The multiplayer experience in Remnant 2 is a seamless blend of familiar mechanics and exciting innovations, making it a joy to team up with friends for thrilling adventures. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily unlock online features, join your friends’ lobbies, and enjoy the game to its fullest potential.

As you embark on your cooperative journey through the treacherous world of Remnant 2, remember to communicate and coordinate effectively with your friends for a victorious outcome. The bonds you forge in battle will not only strengthen your gameplay but also create lasting memories of camaraderie and triumph.

Gather your allies, equip your gear, and prepare for epic battles in Remnant 2’s captivating multiplayer universe. May your cooperative exploits be filled with triumph and glory! See you in the world of Remnant 2!

