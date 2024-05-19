Clash of Clans has introduced a football-themed May 2024 season, packed with monthly events that keep players on their toes. Among these events, challenges play a crucial role, adding layers of excitement and engagement. As we dive into the season, one of the highlights is the Noble Number 9 Challenge, a thrilling test of strategy and skill. In this guide, we’ll break down how to conquer this challenge and secure a three-star victory.

The Noble Number 9 Challenge is part of the Erling Haaland season, featuring a series of intricate challenges. To complete the season’s quest, players need to gather 35 stars, progressing through various rewarding tiers. The Noble Number 9 is the seventh challenge in this lineup, and it brings a unique twist with its Town Hall 9 base, designed to resemble Haaland’s iconic Number 9 jersey.

While the base appears straightforward, with most buildings placed outside, strategic thinking is crucial to achieve a three-star attack. Let’s dive into the step-by-step strategy to beat this challenge.

Step-by-Step Strategy for the Noble Number 9 Challenge

Step 1: Triggering the Poison Tower

Start by deploying one Archer to trigger the Poison Tower. This move is essential to protect your Archer Queen from the tower’s devastating effects. Once the Poison Tower is activated, zoom into the top center of the base and deploy your Queen. Immediately use her ability to send a Giant Arrow through the Builder Huts at the bottom, clearing significant defenses in one swoop.

Step 2: Dealing with the Inferno Towers

Next, focus on the Inferno Towers. These towers can cause substantial damage if not dealt with promptly. Use two Earthquake spells followed by a Lightning Spell to take them out. This combination is effective in weakening and ultimately destroying the Inferno Towers, paving the way for the rest of your attack.

Step 3: Handling the Teslas

Move to the right side of the base and deploy an Archer on the decoration to reveal the Teslas. At the bottom, use three Archers around the Inferno to trigger all the traps. Then, deploy a Giant Thrower to the right Tesla and another to the top to eliminate the Teslas in one move. Once the Teslas are down, use a Bowler on the gold storage to clear the right side of the base. By now, you should have cleared nearly 60% of the base.

Step 4: Targeting the Clan Castle and Storages

Now, shift your focus to the middle of the base. Place Sneaky Goblins along the pathways close to the wall to take down the Clan Castle while luring out a few Barbarians. At the bottom, send one Super Miner to each storage. Use a Yellow Card spell on the multi-target Inferno and another on the Archer Tower to assist in clearing these defenses.

Step 5: Utilizing the Invisibility Spell

As your Archer Queen moves towards the center, be prepared with the Invisibility Spell. Use it to turn your Queen invisible, but make sure to place the spell between her and the Phoenix to avoid turning the enemy hero invisible. This tactic helps protect your Queen while she deals with central defenses.

Step 6: Final Clean-Up

Finally, use the Barbarian Kicker to the left of the Warden statue and a Goblin on the storage on the left. Once the Archer Tower is exposed, deploy a Giant Thrower to take it out. This final move ensures you’ve cleared all significant threats, securing your three-star victory.

The Noble Number 9 Challenge in Clash of Clans is a test of both strategic planning and precise execution. By following the detailed steps outlined in this guide, you can confidently tackle the challenge and add another three-star victory to your achievements. Remember, each move should be carefully planned to maximize the effectiveness of your troops and spells.