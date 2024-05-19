After an exhilarating photo finish at this year’s Kentucky Derby, the next big event in the renowned Triple Crown series is here. The Preakness Stakes promises another thrilling race, but will Mystic Dan secure a second win? You definitely don’t want to miss out, and we’re here to guide you on how to watch the Preakness Stakes live stream for free, no matter where you are in the world.

The main event kicks off at 6:50 p.m. ET, with coverage starting hours earlier across various global channels. Get ready for a day of live horse racing excitement, culminating in the Preakness Stakes, which is a swift 1 3/16 miles long.

Where to Watch in the US

In the United States, NBC holds the broadcasting rights for the Preakness Stakes. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, then transitions to NBC and Peacock from 2:30 p.m. ET until 7:30 p.m. ET. The primary race, scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET, is the highlight, lasting just about two minutes. For those without cable, Peacock offers a convenient streaming option starting at $5.99 per month.

Watching in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is the go-to channel for the Preakness Stakes. British viewers can also stream the event via Now TV. A one-off day membership on Now Sports costs £14.99. The main race is expected to begin at 11:50 p.m. BST, so make sure to stay tuned.

Streaming in Ireland

Irish viewers can catch the Preakness Stakes on Virgin Media 2. This free streaming option doesn’t require an account, making it super easy to access. Just navigate to the live TV section of the Virgin Media website around 9:30 p.m., ahead of the race’s start at 11:50 p.m. BST.

How to Watch the Preakness Stakes for Free Anywhere

If you’re not in Ireland but still want to access the free live stream, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be your best friend. VPNs allow you to change your device’s virtual location, letting you access region-specific content. This is a popular solution for those looking to maintain their internet privacy and access content while traveling.

Using a VPN to Watch the Preakness Stakes

Here’s a quick guide to using a VPN:

Sign Up for a VPN : If you don’t have one, choose a reliable VPN service. Our recommendation is ExpressVPN due to its user-friendliness and 30-day money-back guarantee. Install the VPN : Download and install the VPN on your device. Set Location to Ireland : Open the VPN app and set your virtual location to Ireland. Visit Virgin Media 2 : Navigate to the Virgin Media 2 website. Enjoy the Race : Stream the Preakness Stakes live.

It’s important to note that using VPNs to access region-locked content may violate the terms of service of some streaming providers. Always use VPNs responsibly and within the legal frameworks of your country.

Timing of the Main Event

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 18. The main race is set to start at:

6:50 p.m. ET (US)

11:50 p.m. BST (UK and Ireland)

6:50 a.m. AWST (Sunday, Australia)

With the variety of options available, watching the Preakness Stakes has never been easier. Whether you choose a traditional TV broadcast or prefer streaming, you have plenty of choices. Don’t forget to check your local listings for the most accurate broadcast times and channels.