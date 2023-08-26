How To Beat the Sea Spider in Armored Core 6

Struggling to conquer the mighty Sea Spider in Armored Core 6? Amidst the challenges of the Fires of Rubicon expansion, the Sea Spider emerges as a daunting adversary. Possessing immense size, an aggressive demeanor, and wielding destructive Coral-infused assaults, this monstrous foe can swiftly dismantle the unprepared.

Unveiling optimal strategies and tips, this guide aims to aid you in vanquishing the Sea Spider in Armored Core 6. Having already overcome adversaries like Balteus, the Smart Cleaner, and Sulla, you stand on the cusp of victory. Even if you’re encountering this guide serendipitously without defeating these prior foes, our recommendations for those battles are available to aid you.

Armored Core 6’s second act culminates in a showdown with the Sea Spider, an arachnid-like mechanical creation infused with the power of Coral. This monstrosity unleashes a barrage of laser volleys capable of decimating armor. The Sea Spider’s array of weapons and perplexing attack angles enable it to obliterate even the most heavily armored AC with minimal effort. The key to overcoming this colossal challenge lies in a focus on legs—both the Sea Spider’s and your own.

Strategies and the Ideal AC Build

An effective AC build is pivotal for toppling the Sea Spider. Here’s a recommended configuration for achieving victory:

Weapons Setup:

Right arm: Gatling gun

Left arm: Pile bunker

Back weapons: Songbirds, 10-cell missile launcher

Core and Accessories:

Head: DF-HD-08 Tian-Qiang

Core: CC-3000 Wrecker

Arms: Nachtreiher/46E

Legs: VP-424

Booster: BST-G1/P10

FCS (Fire Control System): FCS-G2/P05

Generator: VP-20C

This AC build centers on employing heavy weaponry to continuously stun the Sea Spider in the initial phase. Furthermore, the quad legs facilitate elevation above the enemy when it takes flight during the second phase. While it’s feasible to equip two Songbirds, utilizing the missile launcher enhances pressure in the second phase, compensating for the erratic flight pattern’s challenge.

Understanding the Sea Spider’s assault patterns is pivotal. Be mindful of these distinct attacks:

Two-Legged Stomp: The Sea Spider elevates, exposing two laser daggers on its legs, then slams down explosively. Swiftly evade this by boosting beneath the Sea Spider. Exploit this opening with a charged pile bunker strike at its center. Charged Laser Shot: The Sea Spider retreats while charging a potent laser cannon. Counter this by boosting diagonally towards the Sea Spider, diverting the laser’s trajectory downward, blocked by the leg. Laser Wave: As the second phase initiates, the Sea Spider morphs into a hovering configuration, gathering energy for a coral energy blast. Synchronize your quad legs with the Sea Spider’s height during cannon charging to evade the blast and shockwave. Beyblade Lasers: During this attack, the Sea Spider rotates its appendages with lasers. This maneuver can be lethal if successive hits occur. Identify its lowest point and match its pace. Alternatively, overboosting into arena corners is viable if accomplished safely.

Strategic Pointers :

Aggressive Approach (Phase 1): Exploit the Sea Spider’s inability to disperse ACS buildup efficiently during the initial phase. Employ close combat and execute pile bunker charge attacks to maintain a nearly constant stun lock cycle. Defensive Strategy (Phase 2): As the Sea Spider takes flight in the second phase, mirror its altitude. Maintain pressure from a distance to negate its area-of-effect assaults. Predictable tracking on its laser attacks allows reliable evasion. Seize opportunities for charged pile bunker strikes when it falters. Aerial Dominance: With the Sea Spider’s limited upper coverage, descending and executing a charged melee attack while atop it during the second phase is secure.

In conclusion, the Sea Spider’s dominance in Armored Core 6 can be dismantled through shrewd strategies and a tailored AC build. Ensuring a comprehensive grasp of its attack patterns is pivotal, as is adopting both aggressive and defensive tactics at opportune phases. Armed with these insights, victory against this menacing mechanical creation is well within your grasp. Rise to the challenge, pilot, and seize triumph over the Sea Spider.

