How To Beat The Skate Park Challenge in High On Life

The Skate Park Challenge in the game High On Life is a popular and challenging level that requires players to navigate their character through a series of obstacles in a skate park environment. If you’re having trouble beating this, don’t worry – we’ve got some tips and strategies to help you emerge victorious.

Firstly let’s talk about how to get to the skatepark in High on Life, players can access the skatepark using one of the various Warp Discs in the game. Some warp discs can be found scattered throughout the game but the skatepark Warp Disc can be purchased from Blorto, Our friendly neighborhood chef who discretely deals Warp Discs. He can be found in his little shed restaurant located a little further and to the right from the player’s house.

Once the Warp Disc is obtained Players can use the bounty 5000 to travel to Zephyr Paradise’s upper valley, here they will see a large blue light emitting from the ground, this is where players can spawn the skate park using the Warp disc, a prompt to select Warp Discs should be available once the player enters the blue glowing shape, select the Skatepark Warp Disc.

Once the players have warped in the Skatepark and entered the structure, they should approach the three teenagers there, after a bit of mockery these teenagers will present the player with a challenge of scoring more than 42069 points in the Skatepark, The number of points is intentionally placed humor by the devs and manages to reference two pop culture jokes simultaneously.

Tips to beat the Skatepark challenge:

One of the key strategies for beating the Skate Park Challenge is to always stay off the ground. This can be achieved by using Knifey and swinging from the Hookbugs overhead or spamming the jetpack or dash, a combination of Hookbugs, Jetpack and the Dash ability works best in keeping off the ground, This will increase your score multiplier and you can rack up points fast.

Another tip for beating the Skate Park Challenge is to get to the ground with some time left and not get too greedy. The desire to rack up 696969 points in the skatepark is understandable but that might not end up being possible. It is advisable to hit the ground when there is at least 8 seconds left on the timer to make sure all your score gets added and counts towards the total score.

Finally, it’s important to remember that practice makes perfect, and the more you play the Skate Park Challenge, the better you will become at it. Don’t be discouraged if you don’t beat the level on your first few attempts – keep trying and you will eventually get the hang of it.

In conclusion, beating the Skate Park Challenge in High On Life requires a combination of good timing, control, and patience. By mastering the controls, practicing your timing and control, and taking your time in the air, you will eventually be able to emerge victorious and conquer the Skate Park Challenge whether it’s for an achievement or just to prove your skill to the teenagers in the skatepark for fun.