Want to beat the Undyne Pacifist in Undertale? Follow the guide to know all about the game, the character you are dealing with, and how you can tackle her better. Let us start and see the strategies, the steps, and more.

About Undertale

Undertale is an indie RPG where you play a human child who falls into a world of monsters. What makes it even more special is the choices. You can fight or befriend every monster, and your decisions genuinely change the story and characters within the plot. Here, the combat techniques, plot, and narratives are amazing, making it the favorite of players really soon.

About Undyne Pacifist in Undertale

Undyne is known to be the fierce captain of the Royal Guard and is a powerful fish-like monster with a strong sense of justice. In a Pacifist run, her goal is still to capture you, but her deeper character emerges, and it takes time to completely understand her. She’s incredibly determined, passionate, and deeply cares for her friends and the well-being of all monsters, striving for their freedom. So, she is going to take a strategy to be defeated, but that comes with a major twist you weren’t ready for!

Ways to beat Undyne Pacifist

There are many things that you can do in order to beat the Undyne Pacifist.

No Fighting- That is the most important thing you need to remember. When your soul is red, immediately choose “Flee” from the menu. Don’t attack her, even with a fake attack, as it only backfires and won’t get you to beat her.

Master the Green SOUL- When your SOUL turns green, you can’t move, but you can block her incoming spears with a shield. Also, you need to use your arrow keys to quickly position it. Watch out for yellow spears as they can reverse direction.

Heal – Bring plenty of healing items as they help you recover. Use them when your HP is low, especially before a long Green SOUL segment or just before fleeing.

Run Until Hotland- Keep repeating the “block and flee” cycle. You’ll go through several encounters and chase sequences, and you need to keep running.

Water is important- Once you finally reach the Hotland bridge and she collapses from the heat, you must quickly get water from the cooler nearby and pour it on her. This is necessary for befriending her later and then continuing the True Pacifist route.

Following this can help you defeat Undyne Pacifist in Undertale. It is not that difficult, but it may sure take a trick or two. So, hold your reins and you’ll be good.

Why not fight Undyne Pacifist?

Fighting Undying Pacifist will lessen your chances of defeating her. Yes, that is such an irony, but your only way through. Maybe she is so powerful that fighting her wasn’t an option, and you just have to stick to tiring her out and then declaring your victory.