If you’re struggling with “Use Boxmen,” you’re not alone. Many players find this puzzle game challenging, especially in the first few levels. This guide will walk you through each level, from 1 to 7, providing step-by-step instructions to help you succeed. Whether you’re a beginner or just need some extra help, this walkthrough has got you covered.

Level 1: The Basics

Level 1 is straightforward and serves as an introduction to the game mechanics. Here’s what you need to do:

Start by jumping off the initial platform.

Move to the next platform and jump again to reach the one with the cube or smiley face.

This level is designed to get you familiar with the controls and the basic concept of the game. Take your time and get comfortable with the jumping mechanics.

Level 2: The Button and Boxman

In Level 2, you’ll learn how to create a stationary Boxman to help you progress. Follow these steps:

Step onto the button to activate it.

Create a stationary Boxman by pressing the appropriate key while standing on the button.

Once your Boxman is in place, go and touch the cube to complete the level.

The key here is to use your Boxman to hold down the button, allowing you to reach the cube without any obstacles.

Level 3: Timing Your Boxman

Timing is crucial in Level 3. Here’s how to navigate this level:

Jump off the starting platform.

As you pass the midway point, create a Boxman just after this point.

This timing will ensure that your Boxman lands in the correct position to help you reach the cube. Practice your jumps to get the timing just right.

Level 4: Using the Switch

Level 4 introduces the concept of using switches to progress. Here’s the step-by-step process:

Walk towards the switch and stop right underneath the higher platform.

Create a Boxman at this position.

Your Boxman will move to flip the switch, giving you access to the cube.

The challenge here is to position your Boxman accurately so that it can interact with the switch. Make sure your Boxman is placed correctly to hit the switch without any issues.

Level 5: Strategic Boxman Placement

This level requires careful placement of both stationary and moving Boxmen. Follow these instructions:

Go to the platform with the switch and create a stationary Boxman just to the left of the switch.

Move to the right and create a moving Boxman.

Walk to the top and grab the cube.

By strategically placing your Boxmen, you’ll be able to activate the switch and reach the cube with ease. Experiment with the positioning until you find the perfect spots.

Level 6: Multi-Step Process

Level 6 is more complex and involves a multi-step process. Here’s how to conquer it:

First, create a stationary Boxman just to the right of the generator.

Next, create a moving Boxman between the wall and the first Boxman.

Jump onto the now-moving platform and wait until you reach the top.

This level requires precise placement and timing. Make sure your Boxmen are correctly positioned to activate the moving platform and get you to the cube.

Level 7: The Backwards G Platform

The final level in this guide, Level 7, involves using a crouching Boxman. Here’s what you need to do:

Make a crouching Boxman at the right-most point of the backwards G-shaped platform.

Move to the left-most point and create a Boxman that moves towards the crouching one.

Quickly get to the cube before the wall closes.

Speed and precision are essential in this level. Ensure that your Boxman is crouching correctly and that you move quickly to avoid being trapped by the closing wall.

“Use Boxmen” is a game that tests your strategic thinking and timing. By following this walkthrough for Levels 1-7, you’ll have a solid foundation to build on as you progress through the game. Remember, practice makes perfect. Don’t be discouraged if you don’t get it right the first time. Keep trying, and you’ll master these levels in no time.