In Fallout 4, the Silver Shroud side quest climaxes with a crucial mission: saving Kent Connolly, a ghoul who runs the Silver Shroud Radio Station in the Commonwealth. This task isn’t straightforward, as you’ll need to defeat Sinjin, the leader of a Raider gang, and his henchmen before they can kill Kent. The rewards for success, however, are worth the effort. If you manage to save Kent, you’ll receive one of the best armor sets in the game. Here’s how to do it.

The method you choose to save Kent depends largely on how you’ve built your character. There are two primary strategies to consider.

Speak as the Shroud

One effective strategy involves leveraging your Silver Shroud persona. During the confrontation with Sinjin, you can choose to speak as the Shroud three times. This tactic causes Sinjin’s followers, including Avery, to scatter to the edges of the room. As a result, they won’t engage you directly when the fight starts. However, this also means Sinjin will immediately target Kent. You must act swiftly to kill Sinjin before he can harm Kent. With Sinjin’s followers temporarily out of the picture, you can concentrate all your efforts on taking him down quickly.

Pass the Charisma Check

Another method is to pass a difficult Charisma check. If successful, Sinjin and his gang will focus their attacks on you instead of Kent. This approach is riskier since failing the Charisma check can leave you vulnerable. Therefore, it’s a good idea to save your game right before attempting it. Additionally, you’ll have to contend with Avery and the other followers while fighting Sinjin, making this a challenging battle. However, if you succeed, Kent has a higher chance of surviving since the enemies will be targeting you instead.

Eliminating Sinjin

Regardless of the strategy you choose, the key to saving Kent is to kill Sinjin quickly. The best way to do this is to use a banked Critical hit. Equip a weapon with a calibrated powerful receiver mod and aim for Sinjin’s head using VATS (Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System). To enhance your effectiveness, consider using chems like Jet, which slows down time, giving you an edge in combat. This approach allows you to potentially take Sinjin down in one shot or with a few rapid follow-up shots. Remember, you don’t necessarily need the Critical Banker perk for this; a well-timed Critical hit can be sufficient to neutralize Sinjin before he can harm Kent.

The Reward: Silver Shroud Armor

Successfully saving Kent not only brings satisfaction but also yields a significant reward: the ability to upgrade the Silver Shroud armor. Once upgraded, particularly after level 45, this armor set becomes one of the top-tier armors in Fallout 4 in terms of damage resistance. The Silver Shroud costume, donned by the iconic comic book character, offers a 15% damage reduction against ghouls and human NPCs. Additionally, the hat grants +1 Perception, and the coat provides +1 Agility.

However, if you complete the quest after reaching level 45, upgrading the armor becomes challenging until you hit level 100. In such cases, you can use a console command to upgrade the armor prematurely.

Saving Kent Connolly in Fallout 4’s Silver Shroud quest is a rewarding but challenging task. By choosing to speak as the Shroud or passing a difficult Charisma check, you can make the final battle easier and increase Kent’s chances of survival. Focus on eliminating Sinjin swiftly using a Critical hit and chems for maximum effectiveness.