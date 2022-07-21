How to Block a Private Number on your Android Phone?

Smartphones have become more of a necessity than a want in this technology driven times and we are not sure on how to escape this reality of life. There are advancements in the technology industry and we are all evolving with the changes but for a second, think of how far we have come from land lines and wired telephones. Isn’t this amazing?

Well! This technology has also changed the way how companies and brands market their products and sell people what they intend to. Salesmen don’t go door to door now, they simply call you to persuade you into buying something. This means endless calls on your mobile phone!

As per research, the rate at which people are getting scammed is significantly higher than what it was in earlier days. I bet that your smartphones are flooded with spam calls and marketing calls and every call that you do not wish to attend at any cost.

Private numbers:

For all the examples that I set in the above-mentioned paragraph, private numbers are the worst! Why? Because there is no number displayed on the receiving end and you are more likely to pick that call, thinking that it might be an important one.

If you are looking to “Block” these private numbers or any number for that sake on your Android smartphone, here’s how you can do it.

How to block calls from a private number?

Follow these simple steps to block calls from private numbers on your smartphone.

Click on the Phone app on your smartphone. Select the number that you wish to block from the “Recents” list. A new page with contact information will open. Tap on the ‘i’ or the information icon on that screen. Here you will see the history of that contact and at the bottom you can see that there are four options: Favourites, Edit, Share and More. Click on “More”. Finally, there is your “Block Contact” option, hit it. Then a pop-up will appear mentioning that you won’t be receiving calls or messages from this contact: Block or Cancel Click on “Block” and done.

Congratulations, you have successfully blocked the unwanted Private Number from your smartphone.

You can simply follow the same steps in order to block any contact on your smartphone. It can be a spam call from a brand or marketing calls or telemarketing calls. Just follow these above mentioned steps and you will be good to go!