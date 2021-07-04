How to block notifications from websites

Sometimes, when we try to search for something very important on the Internet, we might get bombarded with unnecessary notifications from other websites.

When you visit a website for the first time, you are required to agree to the website’s cookie policy, then decline notification access and close the requests to send regular newsletters.

Notifications may initially seem cool and informative, but soon rapidly become annoying and pestering, especially when it is coming from a website on a desktop. As soon as you visit a new website for the first time, there are a few hurdles you need to cross and one of them is opting in and out of push notifications directly from the website.

If you happen to be looking for a one-stop solution to block websites that are asking to push notifications, here is a guide guide to completely block the notifications that most websites ask for as soon as you begin to consume their content.

Chrome desktop

Open a tab on the Chrome browser. Click on the More button, which is shown as three dots in the top right corner of your screen. Click on Settings. On the left, choose the ‘Privacy and security’ option. Click on Site Settings. Choose the ‘Notifications’ option. Use the toggle to turn off the ‘Sites can ask to send notifications’ option.

Firefox desktop

Open a tab on the Firefox browser. Click on the More button, which is shown as three dots in the top right corner of your screen. On the left, choose the ‘Privacy and security’ option. Scroll down the menu to reach the permission section Choose the Settings option, which can be found next to the notification. For this, a new window will open. Click on the check box which read ‘Block new requests asking to allow notifications.’ Click on the option to save all the changes made.

Microsoft Edge browser

Open a tab on the Microsoft Edge browser. Click on the More button, which is shown as three dots in the top right corner of your screen. Choose the ‘Cookies and site permissions’ option. Scroll down to the notifications control section. Use the toggle to turn off the option that says ‘Ask before sending (recommended).’

Safari