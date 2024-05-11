The social media scene is still dominated by TikTok, so knowing how to handle your interactions well is crucial. Blocking users is a useful tool if you want to avoid trolls, unwanted attention, or just have a more controlled experience. Let’s examine the most recent techniques for blocking on TikTok as the site has developed with new features and improvements in 2024.

KEYPOINTS:

Launch the TikTok app and select the user you wish to block by opening their profile.

In the upper right corner, tap the “Share” arrow.

After that, choose “Block” from the menu.

You will be prompted with a pop-up to confirm that blocking this user is what you wish to do.

Go to tiktok.com or use the TikTok desktop app.

What Makes Blocks on TikTok?

TikTok blocking has a number of uses.

Steer clear of toxic interactions by blocking those who propagate hate speech or intimidation. Protect your privacy by blocking users that annoy you or infringe upon it. Content Control: You can choose which accounts to block if they have offensive or inappropriate content. Curating Your Feed: You can customise your feed to your likings by removing accounts that are bothersome or irrelevant.

On TikTok, How to Block

On TikTok, blocking someone is simple and just requires a few quick actions to complete:

Get the TikTok app open. Open the TikTok app on your smartphone. Make sure your account is logged in.

Locate the User: Find the person you wish to block. You can locate them in your feed or comments, or you can search for their username.

View Their Online Profile: To view the user’s profile, simply tap on it.

To access the Options Menu, click the three dots (…) or a comparable icon located in the upper right corner of the user’s profile. To view the options menu, tap on it.

Choose “Block”: The “Block” option is located in the settings menu. Give it a tap.

Verify the Action: TikTok will inquire to confirm your decision. Confirm the block, and the user will be blocked from interacting with you.

Blocking from Comments: If you encounter an unwanted user in comments, you can block them directly from there. Just long-press the comment and select “Block” from the options.

What Takes Place When Someone Is Blocked?

When a user is blocked on TikTok:

They Are Unable to Locate Your Account: Blocked people are unable to locate your videos or profile.

Users Who Are Blocked Are Not Able to Follow You, Send You Direct Messages, or Mention You in Comments.

Their Comments Are Hidden: A user’s comments on your videos will remain hidden from you if you have blocked them.

Taking Care of Your Blacklist

To make sure your block list still represents your current preferences, it is imperative that you manage and evaluate it on a regular basis. How to maintain your blacklist:

Access Your Profile: To access your profile, tap on the icon for it.

Locate and tap the settings symbol, which is typically a three-dot icon, to open the settings.

Find Privacy Settings: Navigate to the privacy settings section.

Access Block List: Within privacy settings, you’ll find an option for the block list. Tap on it to view the users you’ve blocked.

Unblock Users: To unblock someone, simply tap on their username and select “Unblock.”

Conclusion

On TikTok, blocking users is a useful strategy for preserving a pleasant and good experience. You have the ability to manage who you engage with and what content you see by using the blocking tool. But keep in mind that blocking should only be applied sparingly and sensibly.

By providing you with strong options for interaction management in 2024, TikTok makes sure that your stay on the platform is secure and entertaining. Thus, don’t be afraid to filter content when needed and customise your TikTok experience to your liking.