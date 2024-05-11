Fallout 4 is a sprawling, post-apocalyptic adventure where every decision matters, especially when it comes to determining the fate of the Commonwealth. With multiple endings available, players must navigate a complex web of alliances and betrayals to secure the best outcome. In this guide, we’ll delve into the intricacies of each faction’s ending, providing tips and strategies to help you achieve the optimal result.

The Minutemen: Uniting the Commonwealth

The Minutemen stand for unity in the face of adversity, aiming to bring all settlements together for a brighter future. Aligning with them offers the best chance for multiple factions to survive. To secure this ending, follow these steps:

Retake the Castle during the Taking Independence quest. Forge an alliance with the Institute. Create a rift between the Institute and the Brotherhood of Steel, either by defying Father or informing the Brotherhood during the Mass Fusion quest. Initiate the Form Ranks quest by speaking with Preston Garvey. Successfully defend the Castle during the aptly named Defend the Castle quest. Complete the remaining Minutemen quests to solidify their position.

This path leads to the destruction of the Institute while ensuring the survival of both the Brotherhood of Steel and the Railroad. The Commonwealth’s settlers will unite under the Minutemen’s banner, offering an abundance of radiant quests to aid in Boston’s restoration.

Brotherhood of Steel: Power Through Strength

The Brotherhood of Steel pursues a militaristic agenda, aiming to eradicate threats to humanity’s survival. While aligning with them offers formidable firepower, it comes at a cost. To achieve this ending:

Construct a teleporter to the Institute as part of the main questline. Optionally, inform the Brotherhood of Steel about the teleporter. Progress through the Brotherhood’s quests until tasked with eliminating the Railroad. Simultaneously, continue working with the Institute until the Mass Fusion quest. Alert the Brotherhood of Steel to the Institute’s plans during the Mass Fusion quest.

This ending results in the destruction of both the Institute and the Railroad, closing off their respective questlines. However, it provides access to advanced Power Armor, bolstering your arsenal for future challenges.

Institute: Scientific Supremacy

The Institute represents scientific advancement at any cost, viewing the surface world as expendable. To secure their ending:

Remain loyal to the Institute, avoiding any actions that may betray their trust. Follow their directives diligently, refraining from aiding rival factions. Navigate the Institute’s quests without deviating from their agenda.

While this ending ensures the Institute’s dominance, it spells doom for both the Brotherhood of Steel and the Railroad. The Commonwealth’s inhabitants will continue to suffer under the Institute’s tyranny, with no one to oppose their reign.

Railroad: Synth Liberation

The Railroad fights for the freedom of synthetic beings, operating covertly against the Institute’s oppression. To achieve their ending:

Maintain a favorable relationship with the Institute until prompted to act against them. Infiltrate the Institute as a spy during the “Underground Undercover” quest. Carry out missions to undermine the Institute’s authority from within.

This ending offers emotional satisfaction and grants access to the coveted Railway Rifle, a potent weapon in the wasteland. However, failure to remain aligned with the Railroad may result in being locked out of this ending prematurely.

Fallout 4’s multiple endings add depth and replay value to an already expansive game. Whether you’re seeking the perfect outcome or experimenting with different paths, this guide equips you with the knowledge to navigate the Commonwealth’s treacherous landscape. Choose your allies wisely, for the fate of Boston rests in your hands.