How To Breed Clavavera in My Singing monsters

If you’re an avid player of My Singing Monsters and you’re wondering how to breed the Clavavera, we’ve got you covered! The Clavavera is a highly sought-after monster in the game, known for its unique fingers that can create some really good sounds. It’s a relative of the Clackula and is highly prized by players for its unique effects.

To breed the Clavavera in My Singing Monsters, you’ll first need to obtain a Punkleton and Schmoochle. The Punkleton can be obtained by breeding a Bowgart and T-Rox, or a Jam Boreee and Gobbleygourd in Plant Island and Seasonal Shanty, respectively. Similarly, you can get a Schmoochle by breeding a Tweedle and Riff, or a Gobbleygourd and Jam Boree in Air Island and Seasonal Shanty, respectively.

Once you have both of these monsters, you can use them to breed the Clavavera. Head over to the Celestial Chronicler, where you’ll have the ability to choose which two monsters you wish to breed together. Here, you’ll need to select Schmoochle and Punkleton.

After selecting and finalising both monsters, you’ll receive a pop-up that tells you how long the breeding process will take. Generally, the breeding process should take approximately 16–24 hours. However, if you want to speed up this process, you can do so with the help of Diamonds.

It’s important to note that there is a possibility that you may not receive a Clavavera during the breeding process. You might also get other monsters instead. This means you may need to try a couple of times before you finally get your hands on Clavavera.

If you’re looking for a Rare Clavavera, it’s a seasonal monster that celebrates the Beat Hereafter season and is found on Bone Island and Seasonal Shanty. It was added to the game alongside Rare Whajje on May 3rd, 2023, during Version 3.9.1. As a Rare Seasonal Monster, it’s only available at certain times across all islands. On Bone Island, it’s best obtained by breeding Withur and Clackula. By default, its breeding time is 1 day, 7 hours, and 45 minutes. However, it’s important to note that Rare Clavavera does not have a high coin production rate.

If you manage to obtain a Rare Clavavera, you can either teleport it to Seasonal Shanty once it’s fed to level 15, or breed it with the same combination as its common counterpart. Compared to other monsters on Seasonal Shanty, Rare Clavavera has a decent coin production.

Finally, breeding a Rare Clavavera with a regular Clavavera can make it easier to breed another Rare Clavavera. It’s important to keep in mind that like all Rare Seasonals, Rare Clavavera is only available for short durations during its own season, a weekend Out-of-Season event (occurring every 6 months), and during the Anniversary Month Celebration.

In conclusion, breeding the Clavavera in My Singing Monsters is a valuable addition to your collection, as this monster is well-known for the unique effects produced by its special fingers. To breed the Clavavera, you will need a Punkleton and Schmoochle, which can be obtained through careful breeding. It is important to keep in mind that during the breeding process, you may not receive a Clavavera on the first try, and it may take a few attempts before successfully obtaining one. Additionally, the Rare Clavavera is a seasonal monster that can only be obtained during specific times and can be bred with the same combination as its common counterpart. Once obtained, breeding it with a regular Clavavera can make it easier to breed another Rare Clavavera. By following the steps outlined in this guide and with some patience and persistence, you too can add the Clavavera to your collection and enjoy the unique sounds it can create.

