How to build a house in Minecraft

There are limitless ways to build and create in Minecraft, and houses are no exception. This guide will cover a few creative ideas to build your home.
Starting out
- First, find a spot that you would like to start your build at.
- A good way to start is to plot out the size of your house using the corner pillars. Use simple blocks for this build, so use spruce logs for the pillars.
- Add a foundation made of cobblestone. It is nice to use as many different blocks as possible to vary your build.
Walls
- Switch to oak plants and build your walls.
- Now, you can add your front door and put in some windows by using glass panes.
Floor
- Now you can start on the floor. For this, continue to dig spaces in the ground and add blocks made of oak plants.
Roof
- With the floor in place, you can start working on the roof.
- A common way of making roofs or any other slanted object in Minecraft is to use stairs.
Details
- Now that the shell of the house is complete, you can add more detail, like a chimney and fireplace.
- You can use a campfire for a permanently burning flame.
Bedroom
- The next step is the bedroom. If your house has a high ceiling, try making a loft instead.
- Use oak for the loft floor and spruce fence for the supports.
- Then, place a ladder to reach the room.
- Plot down a bed, books, and other details, and add some lighting.
Kitchen
- You can make a simply fridge by stacking a dispenser on any block, adding an iron door, and finally a button.
- You can also use a cauldron as a sink and use a couple of rails as a stovetop.
Landscaping
- Now, go back outside, and add some oak leaves, lanterns, and a path.
Finish up the interior in any way you like, and you have got yourself a new Minecraft home.