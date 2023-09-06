How To Build Outposts in Starfield

In the vast cosmos of Starfield, mining resources can be a fantastic way to earn Credits, and building outposts is your ticket to unlocking this lucrative opportunity. Starfield stands out from other games with its rich base-building mechanics, giving players the freedom to create and customize their outposts across various star systems. In this beginner-friendly guide, we’ll walk you through the process of building outposts in Starfield step by step.

To kickstart your journey in building outposts, you’ll have the option to do so shortly after delivering the artifact to Constellation at the beginning of the game. Once you’ve reached this milestone, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and start your outpost-building adventure. Here’s how:

Find a Suitable Location: First, scout for a suitable spot for your outpost. Keep in mind that you cannot build an outpost within the boundaries of an existing outpost or settlement. Additionally, avoid planets and moons with extreme weather conditions for now. However, there’s a workaround for the weather issue, which we’ll get to shortly. Access the Hand Scanner: Head to your chosen location and activate the hand scanner. On Xbox, press the LB button, and on PC, press the F key. Place the Outpost Beacon: With the hand scanner active, press the X button on Xbox or the R key on PC to place an outpost beacon. Confirm the location, and voilà! Your outpost is on its way to reality.

Choosing the Right Location

The key to a successful outpost lies in selecting the perfect location. Here’s what to consider:

Avoid Existing Outposts: Steer clear of areas already populated by other outposts or settlements. You’ll want your outpost to have some space of its own. Weather Woes: Extreme weather conditions can wreak havoc on your outpost, so it’s best to avoid such planets and moons. However, you can overcome this limitation by unlocking and upgrading the Planetary Habitation skill. This will not only let you build in extreme conditions but also increase your total outpost capacity.

Building Your Basic Outpost

Most Starfield outposts are designed for mining specific resources, which means you’ll need two crucial components: a resource extractor and an energy source. While the extractor can store a limited amount of mined resources, it’s wise to set up additional storage to prevent it from overflowing. Alternatively, you can opt for a Transfer Container, which allows you to collect resources while aboard your ship. Here’s how to make it happen:

Create an Output Link: Connect the extractor to the Transfer Container so that the resources are automatically transferred. This ensures you won’t miss out on any valuable materials. Manage Multiple Outposts: If you plan to build multiple outposts, it’s a good practice to give each outpost a distinct name. This makes it easier to identify and manage them when you have several in different locations.

Strategic Outpost Placement

Now that you have a basic understanding of how to build outposts in Starfield, let’s explore the strategic aspect of outpost placement:

Resource Selection: The best outpost location depends on the type of resources you’re aiming to gather. Consider the resource’s rarity and value when choosing your spot. Proximity to Home Base: Building outposts too far from your home base can complicate cargo link systems. It’s advisable to strike a balance between resource-rich locations and proximity to your base for efficient management. Extreme Conditions: Placing an outpost on a planet with extreme conditions can pose health risks. Evaluate the benefits against the risks before committing to such a location. Multi-resource Areas: Look for areas where multiple resources can be mined. These strategic hotspots will maximize your resource gathering efficiency.

In conclusion, building outposts in Starfield is a rewarding endeavor that can significantly boost your in-game wealth. By following the simple steps outlined in this guide, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a master outpost builder in no time. Happy resource mining in the vastness of Starfield!