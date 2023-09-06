Roku Announces 10% Workforce Reduction in Strategic Overhaul

Roku, the California-based media company known for its streaming devices and services, has announced a significant workforce reduction, with approximately 10% of its staff set to be laid off. The move is part of a broader strategic review aimed at streamlining operations and optimizing its content portfolio.

Roku expects to incur a restructuring charge of approximately $45 million to $65 million as a result of these layoffs, impacting around 300 employees. This restructuring is slated to conclude by the end of the current fiscal year.

The company revealed these developments in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. In the same filing, Roku provided adjusted revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) estimations for the third quarter.

Roku expects Q3 adjusted revenue to fall within the range of $835 million to $875 million, while EBITDA is anticipated to range from negative $20 million to negative $40 million. This comes after a robust Q2 performance where Roku reported revenue of $847 million, although it did post an operating loss of $126 million during that period.

Roku’s restructuring efforts extend beyond layoffs. The company is also conducting a strategic review of its content portfolio and reducing outside service expenses. Additionally, it plans to consolidate office space utilization. These changes are part of a broader initiative aimed at streamlining operations and optimizing resources.

As part of the restructuring process, Roku expects to incur impairment charges. These charges are estimated to be in the range of $160 million to $200 million, related to ceasing the use of certain office facilities, and an additional $55 million to $65 million related to removing select licensed and produced content from company-operated services on its TV streaming platform.

Roku’s leadership has seen changes in recent times, with former Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier taking over as President of Roku Media late last year. Collier earned an unrealized $53 million in the final quarter of 2022.

Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Roku, Anthony Wood, will oversee the restructuring efforts. The majority of the restructuring charge, primarily consisting of severance and benefits costs, is expected to be incurred during the third quarter of fiscal 2023. It’s worth noting that Roku anticipates that the layoffs will be mostly completed by the end of its fiscal fourth quarter.

This marks the third round of layoffs for Roku in the past year, reflecting the company’s shift towards profitability and a focus on cost-cutting measures. In March, Roku laid off approximately 200 employees, followed by another round of 200 layoffs in November.

Investors and industry analysts are closely watching these moves by Roku. Jim Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” believes that the layoffs and other cost-cutting measures are steps in the right direction for the company. They are seen as pivotal in helping Roku pivot towards profitability and attract additional investors.

In early morning trading, shares of Roku experienced a 10% increase in value, although some of these gains were later relinquished. Despite the challenges and changes, Roku remains a major player in the streaming industry and is actively working to reshape its future for success.