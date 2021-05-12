How to buy Loser Coin

Losercoin is a project initiated by two men from China after they heard about Bitcoin in 2017. It was publicly launched on 21 April 2021 (No Initial Coin Offering). It has been guaranteed that the founders will not increase the price of Losercoin due to a lack of substantial capital.

As of now, LOWB’s ran on the Coinmarketcap is 343, and it has recently increased significantly by 168.21%.

LOWB has been listed on several crypto exchanges. Unlike other prominent forms of cryptocurrencies, it cannot be directly purchased with fiats money. However, you can still easily buy LOWB by first buying Bitcoin from any major exchange. Following this, transfer it to the exchange that offers to trade this coin. You can do so by using the steps listed out below: