How to buy Loser Coin

Losercoin is a project initiated by two men from China after they heard about Bitcoin in 2017. It was publicly launched on 21 April 2021 (No Initial Coin Offering). It has been guaranteed that the founders will not increase the price of Losercoin due to a lack of substantial capital.
As of now, LOWB’s ran on the Coinmarketcap is 343, and it has recently increased significantly by 168.21%.
LOWB has been listed on several crypto exchanges. Unlike other prominent forms of cryptocurrencies, it cannot be directly purchased with fiats money. However, you can still easily buy LOWB by first buying Bitcoin from any major exchange. Following this, transfer it to the exchange that offers to trade this coin. You can do so by using the steps listed out below:
- Register on any large crypto exchanges that accept fiat deposits, such as Coinbase. Buy one of the major cryptocurrencies, which is usually either Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH).
- Finish the Know Your Customer (KYC) process and choose your preferred payment method. You will receive the options of a credit/debit card or a bank transfer. Note that when using a card, you will be able to make an instant purchase, but the fees charged will be higher. A bank transfer will be slower and cheaper. Depending on where you live, some countries offer instant cash deposit with low fees, such as iDeal in some European countries.
- Click on the ‘Trade’ button. This button can be found on the top left. Select the coin of your choice you want to buy and confirm your transaction.
- Since LOWB is an altcoin, you will need to transfer your coins to an exchange that permits LOWB to be traded. The most used exchange is Gate.io, where you can register to create a new account.
- Deposit the BTC to exchange. Depending on the policies of the exchange, you might need to go through another KYC process. This should usually take you anywhere between 30 minutes and a few days. After this is done, you should have complete access to your exchange wallet.
- Click on ‘Copy Address’ or right-click on the full address and copy it to your clipboard.
- Go to Coinbase, go to the Portfolio page and click on Bitcoin on your asset list. Click on ‘Send’ on the right. Under the Recipient field, paste the address of the wallet in your clipboard. Always check if both addresses are matching.
- Click on ‘Send’ to proceed. You should receive a confirmation email instantly.
- Click on the confirmation link in the email. Your coins will now be transferred to Gate.io.
- Head back to Gate.io and go to your exchange wallets.
- Once your deposit arrives, you will receive a confirmation notification from Gate.io.
- Go back to Gate.io and begin exchanging.