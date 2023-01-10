How to buy mega millions online

The Uber Millions bonanza has reached $1.1 billion.

This is the fifth biggest bonanza in U.S. multi-state lottery history, and the third greatest Super Millions prize.

Here’s beginning and end you really want to be aware of the generally high Super Millions big stake and how you can purchase tickets.

Where could I at any point purchase a Uber Millions ticket?

Uber Millions tickets are sold from lottery retailers/specialists in 45 states, the Region of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as indicated by the Super Millions site.

The New Jersey lottery site has a retailer locater where you can track down the nearest lottery retailer close to you in the state.

What amount does a Super Millions ticket cost?

Super Millions tickets cost $2 each per play.

Could I at any point purchase a Uber Millions ticket on the web?

Assuming that you dwell in Illinois, Georgia, Kentucky, New Hampshire, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, the Locale of Columbia or Virginia, you might purchase Super Millions tickets on the web. You can likewise buy lottery ticket memberships, assuming you live in New York.

Be that as it may, you should be an occupant of and be genuinely in their lines while making a lottery buy online in these states.

Likewise, occupants of New Jersey, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C. can utilize the versatile application Jackpocket.

Jackpocket is a lottery versatile application permits you to arrange official state lottery tickets satisfied by authorized accomplices, as they are a dispatch administration.

When is the last chance to purchase Uber Millions tickets?

You can purchase Super Millions tickets as long as 15 minutes before each booked drawing.

Thus, for this situation on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the last chance to purchase a Super Millions ticket would be at 10:45 p.m. ET.