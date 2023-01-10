How to send Amazon Pay gift cards

You’ve presumably seen Amazon gift vouchers available to be purchased at retail chains, supermarkets and other nearby retailers.

It’s likely that you actually purchased one of them to give as a present. Furthermore, indeed, they truly make incredible gifts!

Yet, imagine a scenario where you wish to give an Amazon gift voucher to somebody that lives some place far away.

Indeed, it’s quite simple to have Amazon send a gift voucher essentially anyplace with only a couple of snaps of your mouse.

The following are three quick and simple choices:

1: Email the gift certificate.

Basically, go to this website on Amazon, choose the kind of gift certificate you want to send, and then finish the request transaction.

Amazon will send your lucky recipient an email right away letting them know about your gift.

The email will also include instructions on how to transfer the balance of the gift voucher to the recipient’s own Amazon account.

2. Enclose the gift certificate within a real greeting card.

Visit this page, choose the gift’s value and a card configuration, and then finish the request interaction.

The beneficiary will then receive the greeting card you selected from Amazon along with a gift certificate.

3. Enclose the gift certificate within a gift box.

Visit this page, choose the gift box option that appeals to you, and then finish the request cycle.

The recipient will thereafter receive the gift box with the gift certificate thanks to Amazon.

It should be clear that Amazon makes it simple to send someone an Amazon Gift card, regardless of where they may ultimately reside.