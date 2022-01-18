How to buy Spartan Protocol

If you want to purchase Spartan Protocol (SPARTA), you will need to have either Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) for trading purposes. In this post, we will look at a few major cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance, to help you determine the best sites to buy cryptocurrency with a credit card or bank account. Read on to learn about the best cryptocurrency trading strategies.

There have been several phishing cases reported in recent years that are imitations of the original site; therefore, it is critical to carefully examine the URL to the website.

First, look for the ‘Secure’ certificate, which should appear in your address bar and serves as confirmation of the site’s legitimacy. Second, to be extra safe when trading on the platform, bookmark the official site to avoid confusion in future searches.

You must fill in your details by clicking on the “Register” tab in the upper right-hand corner of the website’s page and entering your trading information. For example, you will be required to enter your mobile phone number or email address. It is necessary to use your primary email address, which you can easily access and is the most secure, because you will need it to sign in to your Binance account at all times.

You should also choose a strong password for your email, which should include a combination of numbers, symbols, upper and lower-case letters. As your account’s verification code and to complete the registration process, you will receive a 6-digit code via the email address you provided.

You can send money to your Binance Crypto wallet account directly from your bank account using SWIFT money transfer, or you can use your debit/credit card. In this section, I will show you how to use your credit card.

Binance previously prohibited the use of credit or debit cards on its platform, but this has now been changed. Binance has partnered with Simplex to allow its users to purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using their credit or debit cards. As a result, Crypto transaction speeds have increased, transaction fees have decreased, and transaction flexibility has increased.

Move your mouse cursor to the ‘Buy Crypto’ tab in the top bar and select the dropdown menu. Then select the currency, for example, US Dollars, and click the ‘Credit/Debit Card’ button to proceed to the next step.

You will be directed to the next page, where you will see options to select the desired Bitcoin (Select BTC) and the amount you must spend to purchase your desired Bitcoin amount. The total amount you must spend will be displayed based on the Bitcoin amount you request and the current market price (inclusive of all fees). You can, however, choose to set the total charge first, and then the system will automatically calculate the order amount for you.

Fill in your credit card information as well as your personal information. After that, click “Pay now” and wait for it to verify your information.

If this is your first simplex payment, you will be required to verify your email and phone number using a code sent to you via email or SMS. Open the link in your email and enter the code you received via SMS to complete the verification process. After you’ve completed all of the preceding steps, click “Continue.”

The use of an official document is then used to verify identity. Simply upload your identification document photo, along with your personal information, and then click the “Upload Document” tab.

Let me now demonstrate how to use your Binance investment to purchase Spartan Protocol (SPARTA).However, not all cryptocurrencies can be traded on Binance, so we must transfer our coins to an exchange where Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) can be traded.

After you’ve established your trading account at one of the Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) exchanges, you’ll need to transfer your BTC from Binance to that exchange.

Typically, this is accomplished through the use of a wallet system. To make a huobi deposit, navigate to “Balances” on the top right and select “Exchange Account.” Look for “BTC” in the Token section and copy the “Deposit Address” that appears.

This part may be a little difficult to complete, but don’t worry, it’s no more difficult than a bank transfer. Then, return to Binance and copy your unique BTC wallet address.

You must enter the deposit address that you copied from the other exchange and choose BTC as the transfer network. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw (you may click the Max button if you want to withdraw all).

Then, to begin the withdrawal process, click the Submit button. Binance may request your 2FA code before proceeding with the withdrawal, and you will also be required to confirm the withdrawal via email.

That’s all there is to it; now you must wait for the blockchain to confirm your transaction.

You must now return to Huobi and purchase Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) with the Bitcoins you sent. Move your mouse over “Spot Trading” and then click “Exchange” to access the trading menu. Look for huobi trade in the left column, make sure to select the “BTC” pair, and type “SPARTA” into the search bar.

After you’ve moved your coin, click it, and you’ll see a SPARTA/BTC price chart in the middle of the page. Choose the “Market” tab because it is the simplest way to place orders. You can either type in your amount or select a percentage of your BTC deposit to spend on buying by clicking on the percentage buttons. Click the “Buy SPARTA” button.