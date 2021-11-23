How to buy Suku coin

SUKU is an Ethereum token that drives the SUKU Platform, a blockchain-based ecosystem aimed at increasing transparency in supply chains. SUKU tokens may be used to control the platform and to reward users and SUKU node operators. SUKU Platform is also working on DeFi lending and NFT marketplace applications.
SUKU Scanner — A strong verification tool that tracks items from raw ingredients to completed goods, enabling companies to deliver distinctive, transparent products with qualities that consumers can access and verify via the SUKU blockchain.
SUKU Platform — SUKU’s blockchain-based supply chain ecosystem allows merchants and suppliers to trade in a more efficient, secure, and transparent manner. Product traceability is one of several efficiencies achieved by this interaction on the ecosystem, which are ultimately passed on to the end user.
