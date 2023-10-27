How To Bypass YouTube Adblock Detection

YouTube has taken a strong stance against ad blockers, and if you’re one of those folks who prefer to skip ads, you might have noticed some changes. Google-owned YouTube is now urging users to disable their ad-blockers, and this has sparked complaints among the community. If you want to keep your ad-blocker on, YouTube offers another option – subscribing to YouTube Premium for $13.99. But for those who want to keep using their ad-blockers, here’s how you can outsmart YouTube’s adblock detection and continue enjoying videos on the platform.

What is Adblock Detection?

YouTube’s adblock detection is pretty straightforward. When your ad-blocker is detected, you’ll typically see a pop-up message stating something like, “We noticed that you’re using an adblocker.” It will then prompt you to disable your ad-blocker if you want to access the site. In some cases, the website may even freeze your screen until you comply. This may seem harsh, but many websites rely on advertising revenue to keep running.

The technical side of adblock detection centers around JavaScript. Websites often employ specific JavaScript code to identify an active ad-blocker. This code can detect when an ad-blocker has made changes to a webpage’s content, often using bait content to catch ad-blockers in the act.

Bypassing YouTube Adblock Detection Using an Adblocker

If you want to continue using your ad-blocker on YouTube, you can take a few steps to bypass their detection system:

Choose a Reliable Adblocker: Select a good ad-blocker or use a VPN with a built-in ad-blocker, or consider using a browser like Brave with built-in ad-blockers. Download and Install the Application or Extension: Get the ad-blocker application or browser extension and install it on your device. Launch the App or Extension: Open the application or browser extension. Sign Up or Log In: Create an account or log in to the service. Enable Adblocking: Turn on ad-blocking to bypass YouTube’s adblock detection.

Alternate Ways to Bypass YouTube Adblock Detection

If you encounter issues with adblock detection on YouTube or other websites, you can try some of these additional methods:

Clear Browser Cache and Cookies: Clearing your browser’s cache and cookies can help remove any remaining ads or trackers that your ad-blocker might have missed. Disable or Uninstall Conflicting Extensions: Some browser extensions may interfere with your ad-blocker. Disabling or uninstalling extensions that conflict with your ad-blocker can help. Try a Different Browser: Some browsers may have better support for ad-blocking extensions. Firefox and Ghostery Private Browser, for example, support both Manifest V3 and Manifest V2, making them good choices for ad-blocking. Disable JavaScript: Disabling JavaScript on the site can help you avoid pop-ups and screen freezes caused by adblock detection. You can follow these steps to disable JavaScript in Chrome or Firefox.

Disable JavaScript on Chrome:

Copy the URL of the website with adblock detection.

Go to the three dots in the upper right of your browser.

Select Settings.

Proceed to Privacy and security and click on Site settings.

Click on JavaScript.

Add the URL under the Not allowed to use JavaScript category.

Go back to the website and refresh – you should be free of adblock detection.





Disable JavaScript on Firefox: If you’re using Firefox, you can disable JavaScript manually or use a browser extension for this purpose.

Install a User Script Manager: Extensions like Tampermonkey and Greasemonkey are designed to manage user scripts and help bypass adblock detection. Enable Chrome’s Distill Page Feature: If you’re using Chrome, you can use the built-in Distill Page Feature to maintain your ad-blocker’s effectiveness. This feature simplifies the webpage, eliminating adblock detection. Use Your Browser’s Reading Mode: Some browsers have a specialized Reading Mode that simplifies webpages and blocks JavaScript from running, which includes adblock detection.

These methods can help you bypass YouTube’s adblock detection and enjoy your favorite videos without interruptions. Keep in mind that while ad-blockers can be useful, they also impact the revenue of content creators, so consider supporting your favorite creators by disabling ad-blockers on their content when possible.