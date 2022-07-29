Cash App is one of the most frequently used apps in the United States for sending and receiving payments and money transfers. The application works fine but there are many users who are still not sure on how to operate this very useful application.

Has this ever happened to you that you have mistakenly sent an incorrect sum of money to an individual that you instantly regretted, or you have transferred the money to an incorrect person altogether?

These are very common scenarios that might or might not have happened to you. Very recently, I had made an incorrect amount of payment to the wrong person from my Cash app, and I did not know what to do in order to retrieve that money back. Thankfully, the recipient was a kind man to have returned my money since it was not intended to go to him in the first place.

However, then I did some research and found out that we can cancel payments on Cash app in some scenarios. The payments from Cash App are instant and you cannot do anything once the payment is gone. However, in cases where the payment goes into “pending”, can you cancel the payment from the cash app.

How to cancel a Cash App payment?

Please understand that this option of cancelling a payment will only appear when the payments have gone into pending and the receiver has not received the amount in his cash wallet. This option will not appear in transactions where the amount has already been sent to the beneficiary.

In cases of a pending payment, follow the below mentioned steps to cancel a Cash App payment:

Unlock your smartphone and open the Cash App. Locate Activity Tab on the bottom right corner of your screen and tap on it. In the Activity tab, you must see a list of all your recent transactions. Search for your incorrect payment that you want to cancel. Tab on that payment which you want to cancel > a menu with payment related details will pop up. Tap on the three dots in the top right corner of your screen. See if there is a Cancel Payment option in this menu. If yes, click on it and press OK.

Follow these steps to cancel your payment on Cash App. However, if you do not see an option to cancel payment, you might need to raise a ticket and request Cash App to refund your payment.