Despite being a well-known chain of fitness centres with over 15 million members as of March 2020, Planet Fitness has not adopted contemporary customer care procedures, particularly with regard to membership plan cancellations.

Planet Fitness does not allow you to end your account online; instead, you must mail a letter or visit your home club to speak with a front desk person.

How to Cancel Your Planet Fitness Membership

While Planet Fitness offers valuable services, there might come a time when you wish to cancel your membership. Unlike some modern companies, Planet Fitness requires cancellation either in person or via mail.

How to terminate your membership at Planet Fitness

It is not possible to cancel your membership via email, over the phone, or through the Planet Fitness website. Officially, you are limited to two options: in-person visitation or letter-writing.

To withdraw in person : Go to the front desk of your home club and ask for a cancellation form.

: Go to the front desk of your home club and ask for a cancellation form. To cancel via mail : Include your name, address, phone number, and Planet ID membership number in a letter that you write outlining your intention to terminate your membership. Planet Fitness suggests mailing it via certified mail and addressing it to your home club. In order to confirm that your application was received, accepted, and processed, you should get in touch with the club.

How to put your membership at Planet Fitness on hold

You might be able to put your account on pause if you need to temporarily stop using your Planet Fitness membership but would rather not cancel it completely.

For medical reasons, you can suspend your membership at several clubs for up to three months. Unfortunately, each club has its own set of restrictions, so you should contact customer care at the club where you currently have a membership. Call your club or stop by in person to talk to someone at the front desk.

How to change the plan you have with Planet Fitness

In addition, you must cancel your membership in person if you wish to lower it. Talk to someone at the front desk about your account when you visit your home club.

However, upgrading your membership can be done online. Use a browser to access the Upgrade webpage, then adhere to the directions. To finish the process, you’ll need your Planet Fitness Keytag number. You can also do this in person at the front desk if that’s more your style.