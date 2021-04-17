How to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription if you no longer need the service

Amazon Prime is extraordinary assistance for the individuals who request from the site routinely. However, it’s understandable you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime and afterward concluded that it wasn’t exactly ideal for you.

Whatever your thinking, dropping your Amazon Prime membership is basic and direct, regardless of whether you have a free trial or pay for the assistance. Here are how to do it.

How to cancel Amazon Prime

To cancel Amazon Prime, log in to your account and tap on “Your Prime Membership” below the section “Accounts & Lists.” Choose “End Membership and Benefits” on the left-hand side of the page and then click “Continue to Cancel” and “Cancel Membership” each season these prompts arrive.

1. Log into your Amazon account and navigate to the topmost right corner of the page. However over “Account & Lists” and Tap on “Your Prime Membership” from the dropdown menu.

2. The left-hand side of the “Your Prime Membership” page will give your membership info, including your chosen payment card, the date your account is funded through, as well an alternative to complete your membership. Tap on the “End Membership and Benefits” title on the left side of the page.

3. On the following page, Amazon will attempt to influence you to wait on board with Prime by suggesting to you all the advantages you’ll spend should you choose to go through with removal. Scroll to the bottom and Tap on the “I Do Not Want My Benefits” button.

4. Amazon will at that point follow up twice to assure that you need to drop your participation. Click “Continue to Cancel” and “Cancel Membership” on the two resulting screens that seem to drop your record.

Note: Any participation you have related to your Prime enrollment, like Amazon Channels, won’t reestablish when you leave Prime. Essentially, if you tried Amazon Prime through an external organization like Sprint, Amazon encourages you to reach them straightforwardly to deal with your participation.

how to get a refund for Amazon Prime

As per Amazon, clients who have paid for a Prime subscription however never used their advantages could be qualified for a full refund.

If you need to leave your partnership inside three business long stretches of changing over from your free trial, you’re likewise qualified for a full refund – if you didn’t use any Prime advantages during that time.

The people who have used the advantages could be qualified for a rough reduction dependent on the leftover time in their membership and their utilization.