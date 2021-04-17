A Host Of New Nintendo Switch Games Just Got Announced Including Oxenfree 2



Nintendo’s latest Indie World Showcase is full of new games and revelations, including Olliolli World, Oxenfree 2, and Lost Signal. While you have to wait for most of the titles shown today, there are plenty of great indies at top prices in the Indie World sale at the Nintendo Switch eShop.

If you want to see the whole thing, you can have a look at the full showcase below. The list of indie games should help bolster the library of upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch, although original equipment manufacturers such as Bayonetta 3 still have no final release date and rumors of a Nintendo Switch Pro persist.

There are many games that look great, but there are some great highlights. There have been a few surprise announcements, such as the sequel to the remake of House of the Dead, which brings titles from the 80s and 90s to Switch. There was something for everyone, too, with Nintendo’s latest showcase being the skateboard game OlliOlliWorld, a bustling Steam title from Longing.

Nintendo aired its latest Indie World Showcase today, and it was full of announcements for upcoming Switch games. From fantastic skateboarding worlds to procedurally generated road trips to puzzle classics that are available today, there is plenty of variety.



One of them is Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, a night school studio. The game tells the story of an explorer who stumbles upon some spooky events. Five years after Oxen free, the character returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate a mysterious radio frequency signal that causes strange disturbances.

The lack of detail means we don’t have a list of smaller new titles, but you never know what Nintendo has up its sleeve for prominent indie studios. Join the Livestream, which shows new Nintendo indie games every 20 minutes. This way you can watch the whole thing as it happens, and we will update this post in higher resolution as it becomes available.

Oxenfree 2 also gives some clues as to what is planned for the Nintendo Switch in 2021. It is, however, a misplaced indicator, as the only notable indie match today showed.

Nintendo’s latest Indie World Showcase gave Switch indie fans plenty to see in 2021. It revealed some great new IPs, some unexpected sequels, and more. Nintendo’s indie world showcase gave Switch fans a host of new indie games to look out for in 2021. Here are some of the games revealed, along with some surprising sequels and a whole lot more.

During the presentation, it was announced that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder Revenge Tribute Game will be released on Switch later this year. The game will offer a mix of retro and modern visuals with classic arcade-style beat-em-up action. It will also offer the opportunity for up to four players to play together. It comes on PC and other platforms. Cris Tales: Dream Incorporated Syck has announced that it will be released this summer.

More stories can be found on the games page. There’s no idea when the next mainstream Nintendo Direct will be from Nintendo, so it’s best to enjoy it when it happens, rather than try to guess. Nintendo and Xbox want to revive the industry with the E3-2021.