Necromus, a Dark Element Legendary Pal, bears resemblance to its counterpart Paladius but with a darker twist. Instead of the traditional lance and shield, Necromus wields two spear-like arms, embodying the epitome of negativity with a glimmer of hope in its eyes. The story goes that Necromus and Paladius were once united as one entity, representing the dichotomy of positive and negative emotions.

Despite their differences, Necromus and Paladius are equally formidable, striking fear into the hearts of Palworld players. However, with the right strategy and team composition, capturing Necromus and adding it to your Paldeck becomes an achievable feat.

Where to Find Necromus

Encountering Necromus isn’t as simple as stumbling upon it in the wild; instead, players must embark on a specific quest to find it. Currently, there are two known methods to acquire Necromus, one of which involves facing off against Necromus as a Level 50 Alpha Boss. Alternatively, players can hatch Necromus from a Huge Dark Egg, though this method presents its own set of challenges.

To confront the Alpha Boss Necromus, players must journey to the Deep Sand Dunes fast travel point and head northwest. Here, they’ll encounter Necromus alongside Paladius, posing a formidable challenge. The harsh desert environment adds another layer of difficulty, with extreme temperatures fluctuating between scorching heat during the day and freezing cold at night. Preparation is key, with the following items recommended for battling in such conditions:

Assault Rifle for rapid attacks.

Rocket Launcher for high damage and stun effects.

Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor to withstand nighttime cold.

Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor to endure daytime heat.

Hyper Shield for superior defense coverage.

This setup is equally effective against Paladius, the other half of the Alpha Boss encounter. Players are advised to defeat Necromus first during nighttime battles, as Paladius remains asleep and uninvolved in the fight. However, the same cannot be said for daytime battles, as Necromus remains active while Paladius sleeps. Bringing along Jetragon and Quivern provides excellent counters for the fight.

Additionally, players should stock up on Legendary Pal Spheres for capturing Necromus effectively, as other spheres offer subpar catch rates.

Utility of Necromus

Necromus’s utility within the base is limited, as its Level 2 Lumbering and Mining abilities are akin to those of Paladius. Players likely already have Pals better suited for resource gathering, rendering Necromus less useful in this regard. However, Necromus does offer the Dark Knight of the Abyss partner skill, which enhances land traversal speed and allows for double jumping. While not as versatile as Paladius’s triple jump skill, Necromus compensates with higher movement speed.

To acquire the Necromus Saddle, players must reach Player Level 49 and construct a Pal Gear Workbench. Crafting the saddle requires Leather (x100), Ingot (x300), Paldium Fragments (x85), and Refined Ingot (x200).

Necromus in Combat

In battles, Necromus serves as a potent offensive force, boasting the highest attack stat among all Pals. Additionally, its balanced HP and defense stats ensure resilience without sacrificing offensive capabilities. Necromus’s move set includes:

Ice Missile (Power: 30, Charge Time: 3 seconds)

Power Shot (Power: 35, Charge Time: 4 seconds)

Power Bomb (Power: 70, Charge Time: 15 seconds)

Iceberg (Power: 70, Charge Time: 15 seconds)

Blizzard Spike (Power: 130, Charge Time: 45 seconds)

Pal Blast (Power: 150, Charge Time: 55 seconds)

Spear Thrust (Power: 130, Charge Time: 45 seconds)

These moves offer sustained versatility in combat, with Ice attacks providing effective counters against Dragon-type Pals. Pal Blast, Blizzard Spike, and Spear Thrust are particularly devastating, ensuring Necromus wreaks havoc on the battlefield. To maintain Necromus’s effectiveness in battles, it’s essential to counter Dark-type Pals effectively, ensuring sustained performance and strategic dominance.