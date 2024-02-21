Catching Rotom in Pokemon Go can be a challenging but rewarding task. This elusive creature has garnered significant attention among players due to its rarity and unique forms. If you’re eager to add Rotom to your collection, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to redeem Rotom in Pokemon Go, along with tips on obtaining its shiny variant.

Rotom is a highly sought-after species in Pokemon Go, known for its scarcity and diverse forms. To catch Rotom in the game, players must complete the “Ghost in the Machine” Special Research. This Special Research is accessible by redeeming a specific code, ‘0HY0UF0UNDM3’, through the Pokemon Go Web Store.

This particular Research is linked to the Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh event, providing players with an opportunity to complete it until February 25, 2024. As of now, this is the sole method to obtain Rotom in Pokemon Go, and any changes to this process will be promptly updated.

All Rotom Forms in Pokemon Go

Rotom is available in various forms in Pokemon Go, each with its own unique attributes. Currently, the forms accessible in the game include Rotom, Wash Rotom, Mow Rotom, and Frost Rotom. These forms were introduced through different in-game events, such as Pokemon Go Fest and special celebrations.

Wash Rotom made its debut during Pokemon Go Fest 2020 and later appeared during the game’s sixth anniversary event. Mow Rotom was introduced at Pokemon Go Fest 2022, exclusively for players attending the in-person event. Similarly, Frost Rotom was unveiled during Pokemon Go Fest 2023 and was exclusively available during the event.

Rotom has the ability to change forms by interacting with various appliances, adding an element of versatility to its gameplay mechanics. However, the regular Rotom, introduced in 2024 during the Go Tour Sinnoh event in Los Angeles, does not possess this capability. Players must capture each form individually to complete their Rotom collection in Pokemon Go.

How to Obtain Shiny Rotom

Shiny variants of Pokemon are sought out for their unique coloration, and Rotom is no exception. Shiny Rotom features an orange and red color palette, distinct from its standard blue and orange appearance. Additionally, the electrical aura surrounding Shiny Rotom undergoes noticeable changes, making it easily distinguishable from its non-shiny counterpart.

Players can identify a Shiny Rotom by observing the shiny icon beside its Combat Power (CP) during encounters. However, obtaining a Shiny Rotom can be challenging due to the standard encounter rates. Currently, the only method to obtain Rotom in the game is through the “Ghost in the Machine” Special Research, making it crucial for players to seize this opportunity.

Redeeming Rotom in Pokemon Go

To acquire Rotom in Pokemon Go, players must complete the “Ghost in the Machine” Special Research. This entails fulfilling specific tasks associated with the Road To Sinnoh event. The tasks include catching 30 Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region, which rewards players with Rotom Candy x10, 479 Stardust, 479 XP, and a Rotom encounter.

The peculiar number, 479, in terms of Stardust and XP rewards pays homage to Rotom’s Pokedex entry number. This one-off encounter presents players with a unique opportunity to capture Rotom, including its shiny variant. However, it’s crucial to note that failure to capture Rotom during this encounter forfeits any future attempts to obtain it.

Rotom stands as one of the most coveted species in Pokemon Go, cherished for its rarity and diverse forms. By completing the “Ghost in the Machine” Special Research and seizing the opportunity to encounter Rotom, players can spice up their Pokemon Go experience and expand their collection.