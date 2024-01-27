Palworld is a Pokemon-esque game now available for early access. With over a hundred unique Pals to uncover and collect, players can delve into a fictional world unlike any other in the genre of monster-catching games. Pals in Palworld not only serve as formidable team members for battles but also double up as versatile assets for transportation and performing essential tasks around your base.

Among the plethora of Pals in Palworld, one stands out for its exceptional value and versatility, Robinquill. This Grass-type creature not only excels in combat but also boasts an array of skills, including Planting, Handiwork, Gathering, Transporting, Lumbering, and Medicine Production. As a result, Robinquill becomes a valuable worker, aiding in the enhancement of your base facilities and resource generation during your absence.

Where to Locate and Capture Robinquill

In your quest for supremacy in Palworld, capturing Robinquill should be a top priority. This Pal boasts impressive stats, making it an ideal choice for exploration and combat. The diverse skill set also positions it as an invaluable worker when stationed at your base, contributing to resource generation and construction activities.

Robinquill’s habitat is strategically located above the middle section of the world map in Palworld. The expansive nature of this location increases the likelihood of encountering the Grass-type Pal during your search. Whether it’s day or night, the habitat remains consistent, offering flexibility in deciding when to embark on your quest.

For those facing difficulties in locating Robinquill, alternative methods exist, such as purchasing this sought-after Pal from a Black Market Vendor.

Robinquill’s Skills

When it comes to base operations, Robinquill shines as one of the best Pals you can enlist. Its versatility becomes evident through the diverse skill set, allowing it to engage in various tasks at your base. The proficiency of a Pal in a particular skill directly impacts task efficiency, accelerating completion times and resource generation.

Let’s delve into Robinquill’s impressive skill set:

Planting: Level 1

Handiwork: Level 2

Transporting: Level 2

Gathering: Level 2

Lumbering: Level 1

Medicine Production: Level 1

These skills make Robinquill an invaluable asset for base-related activities, from resource generation to constructing objects and facilities. Moreover, as a formidable force in the wild, Robinquill drops Arrows and Wheat Seeds upon defeat. These resources prove essential for creating Wheat Plantations and crafting vital meals like Cake.

Analysing Robinquill’s Stats

Beyond its prowess as a base worker, Robinquill contributes significantly to resource farming in the wild and enhances your battle team. Defeating Robinquill yields Arrows for ammunition and Wheat Seeds for vital meal production.

In active combat, Robinquill stands out with a solid attack power, especially at higher levels. Its Partner Skill, Hawk Eye, adds another layer of reliability to your team. This unique skill allows you to deal increased damage to the weak points of opponents, providing an advantage in battles against formidable foes like Tower Bosses.

In the heat of battle, the Hawk Eye Partner Skill empowers you to target and exploit weak points consistently, a crucial advantage when facing powerful adversaries. Whether it’s aiming for headshots or identifying vulnerable areas on wild Pals, Robinquill proves invaluable in chipping away at health and achieving victory within challenging time limits.

Capturing Robinquill in Palworld improves your pal squad by introducing a versatile companion with exceptional combat prowess and base-related skills. Whether you’re exploring the expansive world or engaging in intense battles, Robinquill’s multi-faceted abilities make it a strategic choice for any player.