The Neutral-type Pal Vixy, With its adorable, fox-like appearance and a dash of feistiness, Vixy stands out as a formidable companion in the Palworld universe. In this comprehensive guide, we will unravel the mystery of where to find Vixy, how to catch it, and explore its valuable skills and stats.

Vixy, a golden-like Pal, resembles a small fox and boasts an attitude that matches its petite stature. Despite its size, this Pal is not to be underestimated, as it comes equipped with a set of handy skills and abilities, making it a sought-after companion, especially in the early stages of Palworld.

Where To Find Vixy In Palworld

To embark on your quest to capture Vixy, head to the central and southern regions of Palworld’s vast open world. Utilize the habitat map in the Paldeck menu, where orange zones indicate daytime locations and blue zones signify nighttime spots. Notably, Vixy tends to roam in similar areas during both day and night.

For a swift encounter with Vixy, consider fast-traveling to the Small Settlement south of the Desolate Church. The mountainous region, adorned with orange trees near the beach and a stone-arched bridge, serves as a common haunt for Vixy. Additionally, the vicinity around the Desolate Church, with its red trees, is another hotspot for encountering this elusive Pal.

How To Catch Vixy

Vixy, a relatively low-level Pal at around level five or six, is a manageable catch using a standard Pal Sphere. However, exercise caution, as Vixy possesses an air cannon ability. Employ Palworld’s power slide, dodge roll, or somersault abilities to skillfully evade incoming projectiles. Once dodged, utilize a ranged weapon such as a bow and arrow to deliver potent shots, swiftly weakening Vixy for capture in just a few hits.

Unveiling Vixy’s Skills and Stats

Vixy proves to be a valuable addition to your Palworld team, primarily serving as a gathering and farming Pal. Its capabilities extend to tasks such as harvesting plants and efficiently transporting resources around your base. Assigning Vixy to a Ranch unlocks the potential for it to unearth buried items, including arrows and Pal Spheres, during its grazing sessions.

In a surprising twist, if combat is more your style, defeating Vixy yields either Leather or Bone, making it an excellent source for these low-level materials.

The Palworld Vixy Ranch Trick: A Game-Changer

Vixy, categorized as a Normal-type Pal, may not excel in combat, but its unique combination of abilities makes it a coveted catch. With the Gathering work ability and Dig Here skill, Vixy showcases its prowess by burrowing down and resurfacing with valuable items, often Pal Spheres or useful materials. Assigning Vixy to your Palworld ranch allows it to spend its day digging, consistently delivering Pal Spheres without the need for crafting.

For those seeking an advanced strategy, consider building a Pal Condensation machine, available at level 14 in the technology tree. Merging multiple Vixy Pals enhances their Dig Here ability, resulting in a higher yield of Pal Spheres. While they may not unearth Mega or Giga Spheres, the increased quantity compensates for their lack of variety.

In the words of Pocketpair, the creators of Palworld, Vixy is considered the “idol” of the islands, emphasizing its unique role in treasure hunting. Beyond this, Vixy’s charm lies in its ability to enhance your Palworld experience, whether through farming, combat, or resource gathering.

As you embark on your quest to capture Vixy in Palworld, armed with the insights from this guide, may your journey be filled with excitement and success. Remember to exercise caution during the capture process, leverage Vixy’s unique skills to your advantage, and witness the invaluable contributions this captivating Pal brings to your Palworld adventure.