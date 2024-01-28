Embark on an adventure in Pokémon GO’s Season of Timeless Travels as Varoom and its evolution, Revavroom, take center stage. These engine-inspired Pokémon rolled into the Pokémon GO universe during the thrilling Taken Treasures event in January 2024. While some trainers appreciate their unique design, I find Varoom and Revavroom perched on the pedestal of my ‘Most Disliked Pokémon Designs,’ alongside the peculiar Binacle. Key Pokémon and ice cream-themed creatures may be amusing, but engine-inspired Pokémon? Not my cup of tea.

Gen 9 gave us Varoom and its evolution, Revavroom, during the exhilarating Season of Timeless Travels in Pokémon GO. These Pokémon made their grand entrance into the Pokémon universe, drawing inspiration from the intricate world of engines. While some trainers appreciate their unique designs, others, myself included, find them nestled in the category of ‘Most Disliked Pokémon Designs,’ alongside the peculiar Binacle. Nevertheless, love them or not, Varoom and Revavroom have carved their place in the Pokémon GO realm.

Finding and Getting Varoom

If you aspire to add Varoom to your Pokémon roster, the journey begins with a unique challenge. Varoom makes its debut appearance in Pokémon GO through the hatching of 12km eggs. To start with this quest, you must first confront and defeat one of the formidable Team Rocket Leaders, earning the coveted 12km egg as a reward.

However, the path to obtaining Varoom is not without its hurdles. The 12km egg you diligently strive to hatch may contain a variety of Pokémon, introducing an element of uncertainty. Trainers may find themselves locked in multiple battles with Team Rocket Leaders or resorting to Pokémon trades with fellow players to secure the elusive Varoom. In the intricate dance of chance and strategy, the quest for Varoom unfolds.

Evolving Varoom into Revavroom

The evolution of Varoom into Revavroom demands dedication and strategic planning. To initiate this evolution, trainers must amass 50 Varoom Candy. Unlike some Pokémon, Varoom cannot be encountered in the wild, narrowing down the avenues for candy collection.

Trainers have a limited array of options to gather additional Varoom Candy. Utilizing Rare Candy is one approach, though conserving it for rarer Pokémon, such as Larvesta, might be a prudent choice. Alternatively, hatching additional Varoom from 12km eggs provides a steady source of candy. Furthermore, designating Varoom as your buddy enables passive candy collection as you traverse the expansive Pokémon GO world.

While the methods may seem straightforward, the challenge lies in the scarcity of Varoom encounters in the wild. This scarcity necessitates considerable walking to accumulate the required candy. However, the investment in time and effort promises a valuable payoff, saving the cherished Rare Candy for Pokémon of greater rarity and significance.

The Season of Timeless Travels beckons trainers to explore new dimensions, unlock rare Pokémon, and engage in thrilling battles. Whether you find joy in the unique designs of Varoom and Revavroom or harbor reservations, their presence in Pokémon GO offers a fresh adventure for trainers seeking to conquer new challenges.