How To Change Address with the IRS

When it comes to changing your address, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) may not be the first entity that comes to mind. Most people only deal with the IRS once a year when they file their tax return, and the IRS will automatically update your address when you file your next return. However, if you have moved and need to ensure that any tax-related communications are sent to your new address, it’s important to take some additional steps to update your information with the IRS.

Change Your Address on Your Tax Return

One simple way to update your address with the IRS is to include your new address when you file your tax return. If your address has changed before you file your taxes, you can simply enter your new address on your tax form. When the IRS receives your return, they will automatically update your address in their system. If you file your taxes electronically, be sure to double-check that your new address has been entered correctly, as sometimes the old address may automatically carry over to the new form.

Notify the Post Office

If your address changes while your tax return is being processed, it’s a good idea to fill out an IRS change of address form with the post office. This will ensure that any correspondence from the IRS is sent to your new address. However, it’s important to note that some post offices do not forward tax refund checks to new addresses due to concerns about fraud. If you are expecting a refund check, you may need to take additional steps to ensure that it reaches your mailbox. Nonetheless, notifying the post office of your address change will update where your correspondence is sent.

Use IRS Change of Address IRS

Another option to update your address with the IRS is to complete IRS form 8822 or 8822-B directly. Form 8822 is used for individual tax returns as well as gift, estate, or generation-skipping transfer tax returns. If you are the responsible party for a business, you will need to use Form 8822-B to change your address.

When completing either of these forms, you will need to provide basic information, including your old address and your new address. If you are changing your spouse’s address as well, you can do so on the same form. The form will also include information on where to mail it, depending on your location. Be sure to carefully follow the instructions and provide accurate information to ensure that your address is updated correctly.

Written Statement

You can also provide the IRS with address change information by sending them a written statement. This statement should include the same information that is required on Form 8822:

Your full name

Your old address

Your new address

Your Social Security Number or tax identification number

Your signature

If you are filing jointly with a spouse, you should also provide information for your spouse and their signature. If you and your spouse have separated, each of you will need to separately inform the IRS of your address change.

This written statement should be mailed to the same address where you filed your last tax return. Be sure to include all the required information and sign the statement to ensure that your address change is processed correctly.

Electronic Notification

In some cases, you may be able to notify the IRS of an address change electronically. If your refund check was returned to the IRS, you may have the option to change your address online through the IRS’s “Where’s My Refund” website. To do so, you will need to provide certain information for security purposes, such as the amount of your refund. This option is only available under specific circumstances and may not be applicable to everyone.

