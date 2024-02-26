ESSENTIAL NOTES : You must get in touch with customer service by visiting Profile > Settings and Privacy > in TikTok in order to modify your age. File a Problem Report > Account and Profile > Profile Editing > Other > Need Additional Assistance. After entering your request to modify your birthdate, click “Submit.”

Are you incorrectly seeing the TikTok warning “This post is age-restricted”? You’ll need to update your birthdate on your TikTok account in order to remedy it. It’s not that simple with TikTok, but we’ll walk you through the steps.

Is It Possible to Edit Your Birthdate on TikTok?

The TikTok app doesn’t have a setting you can directly edit if you need to modify your age. Rather, you must contact the app’s customer service and ask them to change your information.

But there’s more to it than that. The customer service team of TikTok will request a valid identification card, such as a driver’s licence, with the accurate date of birth on it. After that, they’ll update that data on your account.

You won’t see any age-restricted problem warnings on your account after that, if you’re over 18 and you’ve verified “Restricted Mode” is disabled in your Digital Wellbeing settings. If you’d like, you can even allow profile views.

What Happens If My Birthday Can’t Be Changed on TikTok?

You only have one more choice if TikTok doesn’t respond to your repeated requests: delete your current account and make a new one. Make sure you input your birthdate accurately this time to avoid age restriction issues.

This may unfortunately result in the loss of all account data, including videos, followers, following, and any other associated content, therefore you should only proceed if you are positive that TikTok would reject your request.

To Fix an Age-Restricted Error on TikTok, Update Your Birthday

Follow these procedures to fix your birthdate details in your TikTok account and avoid age-restricted errors.

On your phone, open the TikTok app and choose “Profile” from the bottom-right corner. Click the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) in the top-right corner of the profile page and select “Settings and Privacy.” After navigating down the page, select “Report a Problem.” Go to “Topics” and choose “Account and Profile.” Choose Editing Profile > Other on the ensuing page. Click “Need More Help?” Tap the “Tell Us Your Feedback” text field and enter your question on the screen that appears. You should say something along the lines of “I want to change my birthdate on my TikTok account, and I’m happy to submit a valid identity card to prove my real birthdate.” When you’ve typed your message, tap “Submit” to send the message.

After processing your request, TikTok will contact you within a few days. A valid identification card with your date of birth on it will be required of you. The platform should update the birthday in your account as soon as you submit this document. By then, you’ll be ready.