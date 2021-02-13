Know how to Change App Icons in iOS14 For Any App Using Shortcuts

It was after the release of iOS 14 that the endless opportunities for iPhone home screen customization flooded like a broken dam. Now, who doesn’t want to flaunt beautiful looking widgets and wallpapers to make your iOS screen YOURS. We have good news here! After the iOS 14 update, you can now take your home screen customization a step ahead by personalizing it just the way you want.

One thing you still might want to take note of is that even after the update, iOS will still not allow users to personalize app icons or install a theme pack. But worry not! With a little workaround, you will still be able to add custom icons. You can also personalize them by adding an image of your choice.

Here is How To Change App Icons in iOS14 For Any App Using Shortcuts

You can go along with these steps, and you will easily be able to change app icons for any app by simply utilizing the Shortcuts app and come around with the look of your home screen just how you like it! Follow simple steps to Change App Icons in iOS14.