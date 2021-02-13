Know how to Change App Icons in iOS14 For Any App Using Shortcuts
It was after the release of iOS 14 that the endless opportunities for iPhone home screen customization flooded like a broken dam. Now, who doesn’t want to flaunt beautiful looking widgets and wallpapers to make your iOS screen YOURS. We have good news here! After the iOS 14 update, you can now take your home screen customization a step ahead by personalizing it just the way you want.
One thing you still might want to take note of is that even after the update, iOS will still not allow users to personalize app icons or install a theme pack. But worry not! With a little workaround, you will still be able to add custom icons. You can also personalize them by adding an image of your choice.
Here is How To Change App Icons in iOS14 For Any App Using Shortcuts
You can go along with these steps, and you will easily be able to change app icons for any app by simply utilizing the Shortcuts app and come around with the look of your home screen just how you like it! Follow simple steps to Change App Icons in iOS14.
- The very first step is to heading straight to the Shortcuts app. Once you’re there tap on the ‘+’ which will be visible as an icon place at the top right corner of the screen.
- Nextly, you will have to choose the option of Add Action and type Open App in the search bar that appears on your screen.
- Your next step has to be tapping on the Open App option which will be placed under Actions. Later, select the option of Choose.
- Go through the list and search the app for which you wish to create a customized icon for. Once you see it, simply select it!
- There will be three dots available on the top right corner of your screen, tap on that and then later be sure to tap on Add to Home Screen.
- Now comes the interesting part! What you should do next is make a smooth top on the placeholder app icon which you will get from the drop down menu. From the options, tap on taking Photo, Choose Photo or Choose a file. After this, you will be able to select the image which you wish to use as your custom app icon’s image.
- Once you have chose the image to customize the icon, tap on the text field and type out the name of the app in it.
- Your final step is to tap on Add, and that’s how you’ll be good to go.