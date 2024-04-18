Players of the immensely popular augmented reality mobile game Pokémon GO may catch and train Pokémon in real life. The fact that Pokémon have distinct genders, which can alter their look and movesets, is an intriguing feature of the game. You’ve come to the correct spot if you want to change the gender of your Pokémon in Pokémon GO. You can navigate the process with the help of our step-by-step guide.

Comprehending Pokémon Gender

Let’s first explore what gender-changing a Pokémon means in the Pokémon universe before getting into how to do it. Gender influences several aspects of Pokémon GO, such as breeding and certain Pokémon encounters. Every Pokémon species has a fixed gender ratio, with some having more commonly male or female.

KEYPOINTS

The procedures listed below can be used by players who want to switch their gender in Pokémon GO:

On the lower left corner of the screen, tap the avatar profile picture.

Click on “Style” in the menu.

From the menu for customising your avatar, choose “Appearance.”

Choose “Body.”

Select the desired body type and genre.

How to Change Your Gender

Catch or Hatch Pokémon : Getting the Pokémon whose gender you want to change requires action at first. Remember that not every Pokémon species has a distinct gender. Use a Gender-Changing Item : Unlike in some of the main series games, there isn’t a straightforward means to change a Pokémon’s gender in Pokémon GO. There is, however, an indirect approach that calls for the use of specific objects. The Evolutionary Stone—specifically, the Sinnoh or Unova Stone—is the main object utilised for this purpose. Evolve Your Pokémon : Use the required Evolutionary Stone to evolve your Pokémon when you’ve obtained it. Certain Pokémon species may experience a change in gender due to evolution. This modification is contingent upon and is determined by the specific Pokémon’s gender ratio and evolution mechanics. Trade with Other Trainers : Trading is an additional way to perhaps alter a Pokémon’s gender. A Pokémon’s gender could fluctuate at random when it is being traded. This approach depends on chance and might not always produce the intended results. Take Part in Events : Every now and again, Pokémon GO holds exclusive events that bring additional features or benefits, such the chance to find Pokémon with different gender ratios. Such occasions should be noted because they might present chances to acquire Pokémon of the gender of your choice.

A Few Things to Think About and Advice

Examine Pokémon Species : Learn about the gender ratio and evolution mechanics of a Pokémon’s species before attempting to change its gender. While the genders of some Pokémon are set, those of others may change as they evolve.

: Learn about the gender ratio and evolution mechanics of a Pokémon’s species before attempting to change its gender. While the genders of some Pokémon are set, those of others may change as they evolve. Trading with Friends : If you want to trade a Pokémon to get a different gender, you might want to do it with friends or people in your neighbourhood who play Pokémon GO. Express your preferences and ask for assistance if you can.

: If you want to trade a Pokémon to get a different gender, you might want to do it with friends or people in your neighbourhood who play Pokémon GO. Express your preferences and ask for assistance if you can. Have patience : In Pokémon GO, changing a Pokémon’s gender could take some time, particularly if you’re depending on trade or random evolution results. If you persevere, you might finally get the desired outcome.

: In Pokémon GO, changing a Pokémon’s gender could take some time, particularly if you’re depending on trade or random evolution results. If you persevere, you might finally get the desired outcome. Enjoy Yourself : Keep in mind that the main goals of Pokémon GO are exploration and fun. While a Pokémon’s gender can be changed, a fun aspect of gameplay, don’t let it overshadow the overall experience of capturing, training, and battling Pokémon in the real world.

In summary

In Pokémon GO, changing a Pokémon’s gender gives the game an additional level of strategy and customisation. Whether your goal is to finish your Pokédex or you just like specific gender-specific looks, you can succeed in your quest by following the instructions provided in this tutorial. It’s crucial to keep yourself updated on Pokémon species, make use of the tools and resources at your disposal, and, above all, have fun exploring the world of Pokémon GO as a Pokémon Trainer.