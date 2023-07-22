How to change name of iphone

Hey everyone I’m here today to help you change the name of your iPhone, so whether you sold it to a friend or you’re trading it in to sell your Mac or whatever you’re doing with it, you might want to just change the name.

The name shows up in a bunch of different places; it’s visible when Where the Name Shows connecting to other Bluetooth devices or inside the Find My iPhone application, if you enable the personal hotspot feature on your iPhone to share its internet connection with other devices, the name of your iPhone might be visible to those devices as well when using airdrop to share. files or content with other Apple devices. Your iPhone’s name is displayed as an option for other users to select, so let’s get started with it right now.

iPhone’s Name Change

The first method on how you can change your device’s name is really simple. All you have to do is go to the settings and then scroll just a little bit towards the bottom. You’ll be able to see

The general section is here, so go ahead and click on it, then just tap on the very button saying, Repeat, the very first thing at the top of the list is your name, so tapping on it will allow

You can change it; it can be anything you want, but of course, there is a limit on the number of characters you can use. emojis are fine as well. Keep in mind that this is the important name that determines how your device is presented to others, and this is the name that will change your iPhone’s hotspot as well as the airdrop name, but there is also the Apple ID name.

Another way to change your name, but this second way of doing it is a little deeper and works as a general name for your entire Apple account, so in the settings, you need to come back to the main section, the basic one that shows up first when you open these settings, and at the top of the list, you can see your name there. This name doesn’t belong to your iPhone, but instead, it is your name that you use for your Apple ID. However, it can also be changed without a problem. Just tap on your name at the top, and the first button says name phone numbers email, so get inside this section, tap on your name once again, and you can change your

first name the optional middle name as well as your last name. As you can see, it’s no longer the name of your device but yours, so only do this if it impacts you personally. This new name will be displayed across all of your other Apple devices, and it’s not something that many people change a lot, so keep that in mind. Also, if you use third-party services or devices that are connected to your iPhone, such as smart home systems or wearable devices, be aware that changing the name might require reconfiguring those services or devices.

We’re going to give you quick and easy tips to do it, so

Grab your iPhone. navigate to the settings Clicking on your name pulls up your name and picture. You can click on your name, phone number, and email, and then within there it’ll pop up and show your name. Let’s assume your name is Donald Duck. You can click on that, and I can change it to Mickey Mouse. You have to have a last name, so my last name will be Mouse’s first name.

Mickey just like that, and then we’ll clickdone. It’s going to go ahead and save that as the new name in my phone, and that is how you change your name on the iPhone.

Cheers to us!

Comments

comments