How to change or reset your eBay password

eBay is one of the most popular and used digital marketplaces worldwide, with an estimated 174 million active buyers. As either a buyer or seller on eBay, you have your own account that you can log in to by using your email address and a password.

Your eBay password is your key to entering this online marketplace, which means that you need to ensure that it is kept safe at all times. Changing it on a regular basis is one of the best ways to make sure that your password is secure, and there are a variety of ways to do this. Here is a guide on how to change and reset your eBay password.

Changing your eBay password often is very important when trying to ensure your account remains secure. Many people save their credit card, PayPal, and other payments details within their eBay account, which means that there is a chance that people could make unauthorised purchases if they manage to gain access.

Changing your eBay password

In order to change your password, log in to your account. There will be a small dropdown menu located on the top left of the homepage which reads “Hi, [Your Name].” Click on this menu and follow the link to your account settings, where you will be directed automatically.

Here, you will see many links which work to manage different settings and preferences. Under the Personal Info heading, you will be able to see a link to Sign in and security settings. Click on this link.

The first option will let you modify your password. Click on the edit button on the right side of the screen and follow the prompts that will be given to you. You will be asked to type in your existing password, a new password, and will then be asked to confirm your new password. Hit Submit and your password will now be updated.

Resetting your eBay password

Enter the email address or mobile number that is associated with your eBay account and click on Continue. Click on the “Need help signing in” link under the Sign-in button and follow the given prompts to have an email sent to your registered email address.

Find the email in the inbox of the address that you gave. Open it and click the Confirm button to authenticate your identity. You will be directed back to eBay, where you will be asked to enter a new password. You will be then signed in to your eBay account.